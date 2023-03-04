We round up the Premier League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG (expected goals) scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and noteworthy data points.

What are Infogol fairness ratings? We attempt to rank each match result by comparing the actual result against the range of possible game outcomes that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created by each side in the game.

This is scaled from 0 to 100, where 100 represents those occasions where the process most closely mirrors the real scoreline and lower scores indicate a match where the scoreline is not fully reflected in the balance of chances created.

Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth Infogol xG: 2.66 - 1.66

Fairness rating: 97.88

97.88 Scorers: Partey 62', White 70', Nelson 90+7'; Billing 1, Senesi 57' Reiss Nelson's 97th minute strike gave Arsenal a remarkable three points in a 3-2 victory over Bournemouth. The Gunners bounced back having found themselves 2-0 down on the hour mark, with it appearing like they were going to collapse to the pressure applied by Manchester City in the early kick-off. Philip Billing gave the Cherries a dream start after he scored just nine seconds into the contest, and Marcos Senesi's effort looked like it may have secured the win in the 57th minute. But Thomas Partey pulled one back shortly after, with substitute Ben White drawing the game level in the 70th minute. Arsenal pushed for a much-needed winner, and it was Nelson, another player introduced from the bench, who delivered a dramatic winner in the dying seconds of the game.

Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle Infogol xG: 1.45 - 0.43

Fairness rating: 82.63

82.63 Scorers: Foden 15', Silva 67' Manchester City kept the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle in Saturday's early kick-off. Phil Foden's wonderful footwork left opposition defenders unable to stop him for the first on 15 minutes (0.44 xG), with Bernardo Silva securing the result just two minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute (0.11 xG). Newcastle did have chances to score throughout but lacked the final touch required. Anthony Gordon losing his footing denied him a shooting opportunity early on, while Joelinton also couldn't get a clean shot away when finding himself in a good position in the box.

That seemed to be the story of the visitors' attacks throughout the 90 minutes. They managed to get beyond the City defence but couldn't truly test Ederson on a more consistent basis. It was a frustrating afternoon for Erling Haaland, despite claiming the assist on Silva's strike, as he could only register two shots for a combined 0.15 xG. That meant the striker contributed just 10.3% of City's overall xG tally. Chelsea 1-0 Leeds Infogol xG: 1.59 - 0.89

Fairness rating: 85.66

85.66 Scorers: Fofana 53' Chelsea secured a much-needed victory as Wesley Fofana fired them to three points against Leeds. His header from a Ben Chilwell corner (0.09 xG) was enough to separate the two sides, as the full-time whistle was greeted with an equal amount of relief to celebration. It ended a run of six games without a win in all competitions for Graham Potter's side, although it was hardly the comfortable performance that they would have perhaps wanted. The result was the main thing, and it keeps them in the top-half of the Premier League following Aston Villa's win over Crystal Palace. Leeds remain out of the relegation zone by a point, but they were lacking the quality required in the final third to get something from the game. There was almost a remarkable equaliser for Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, whose header in the final minutes was denied by opposite number Kepa Arrizabalaga. Brighton 4-0 West Ham Infogol xG: 2.95 - 0.36

Fairness rating: 94.08

94.08 Scorers: Mac Allister 18', Veltman 52', Mitoma 69', Welbeck 89'

Brighton ended their mini-blip in the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 win over West Ham. Alexis Mac Allister's penalty set them on their way - his first in the league since lifting the World Cup - with second-half efforts from Joel Veltman and Kaoru Mitoma wrapping up the result. Danny Welbeck got in one the scoring in the final minutes of normal time. The Seagulls were untroubled throughout, restricting West Ham to just three shots across the 90 minutes - posting a total of 17 in response. It's now four Premier League contests in a row where Roberto De Zerbi's side have posted 2.00 xG or higher, with at least 2.74 in each of the last three. It's the type of dominant performances we'd see from teams capable of playing in Europe, and Brighton now find themselves a point off the top-six. Wolves 1-0 Tottenham Infogol xG: 0.60 - 1.44

Fairness rating: 48.67

48.67 Scorers: Traore 82'