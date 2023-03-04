We round up the Premier League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG (expected goals) scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and noteworthy data points.
Reiss Nelson's 97th minute strike gave Arsenal a remarkable three points in a 3-2 victory over Bournemouth.
The Gunners bounced back having found themselves 2-0 down on the hour mark, with it appearing like they were going to collapse to the pressure applied by Manchester City in the early kick-off.
Philip Billing gave the Cherries a dream start after he scored just nine seconds into the contest, and Marcos Senesi's effort looked like it may have secured the win in the 57th minute.
But Thomas Partey pulled one back shortly after, with substitute Ben White drawing the game level in the 70th minute.
Arsenal pushed for a much-needed winner, and it was Nelson, another player introduced from the bench, who delivered a dramatic winner in the dying seconds of the game.
Manchester City kept the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle in Saturday's early kick-off.
Phil Foden's wonderful footwork left opposition defenders unable to stop him for the first on 15 minutes (0.44 xG), with Bernardo Silva securing the result just two minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute (0.11 xG).
Newcastle did have chances to score throughout but lacked the final touch required. Anthony Gordon losing his footing denied him a shooting opportunity early on, while Joelinton also couldn't get a clean shot away when finding himself in a good position in the box.
That seemed to be the story of the visitors' attacks throughout the 90 minutes. They managed to get beyond the City defence but couldn't truly test Ederson on a more consistent basis.
It was a frustrating afternoon for Erling Haaland, despite claiming the assist on Silva's strike, as he could only register two shots for a combined 0.15 xG.
That meant the striker contributed just 10.3% of City's overall xG tally.
Chelsea secured a much-needed victory as Wesley Fofana fired them to three points against Leeds.
His header from a Ben Chilwell corner (0.09 xG) was enough to separate the two sides, as the full-time whistle was greeted with an equal amount of relief to celebration.
It ended a run of six games without a win in all competitions for Graham Potter's side, although it was hardly the comfortable performance that they would have perhaps wanted.
The result was the main thing, and it keeps them in the top-half of the Premier League following Aston Villa's win over Crystal Palace.
Leeds remain out of the relegation zone by a point, but they were lacking the quality required in the final third to get something from the game.
There was almost a remarkable equaliser for Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, whose header in the final minutes was denied by opposite number Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Brighton ended their mini-blip in the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 win over West Ham.
Alexis Mac Allister's penalty set them on their way - his first in the league since lifting the World Cup - with second-half efforts from Joel Veltman and Kaoru Mitoma wrapping up the result. Danny Welbeck got in one the scoring in the final minutes of normal time.
The Seagulls were untroubled throughout, restricting West Ham to just three shots across the 90 minutes - posting a total of 17 in response.
It's now four Premier League contests in a row where Roberto De Zerbi's side have posted 2.00 xG or higher, with at least 2.74 in each of the last three.
It's the type of dominant performances we'd see from teams capable of playing in Europe, and Brighton now find themselves a point off the top-six.
Tottenham were punished for their inability to convert first-half chances as Adama Traore scored the only goal of the contest to give Wolves victory.
Spurs had a huge total of 11 shots prior to the break, with their opponents failing to register a single effort.
It was a different story in the second-half though, as the hosts saw five of their eight shots on target, and Traore striking as the game entered the latter stages.
Despite first-half dominance, two of Tottenham's three biggest chances came in the second. Clement Lenglet (0.29 xG) and Harry Kane (0.13 xG) both couldn't find the back of the net.
Wolves are starting to really kick themselves away from relegation trouble, as they now sit six points clear of the drop zone.
Joachim Andersen's first-half own goal settled things at Villa Park as the hosts secured a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.
In what was a game of few chances, Unai Emery's side registered the only shot on target, while also limiting their opponents to a total of three efforts.
It may have been a different story had Wilfried Zaha's early goal been allowed to stand, but a VAR intervention ruled that out for offside.
Palace's winless run now stands at a worrying ten, and Patrick Vieira's men find themselves just six points clear of the relegation zone with 13 games remaining.