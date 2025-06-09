Next Tottenham manager odds: Thomas Frank set to replace Ange Postecoglou

Levy sacked the Australian on Friday, just 16 days after he led the club to victory in the Europa League final, with their 17th-placed finish in the Premier League ultimately sealing his fate.

Since reports emerged earlier this year that Postecoglou was likely to leave in the summer, Frank has been favourite with the bookies. Now as short as 2/9, Fulham boss Marco Silva (5/2) is the only other manager priced in single figures.

Frank has been Brentford manager for almost seven years, taking the club into the top flight in 2021 and establishing them as a strong mid-table side.

The 51-year-old was previously linked with vacancies at both Aston Villa and Manchester United before those clubs settled on the appointments of Unai Emery and Ruben Amorim respectively.

According to widespread reports he has a release clause of around £10m in his contract, with Tottenham's triggering of that now merely an inevitability.