Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Thomas Frank

Next Tottenham manager odds: Thomas Frank set to replace Ange Postecoglou

By Joe Townsend
Football
Mon June 09, 2025 · 1h ago

Thomas Frank's odds to become the new Tottenham manager continue to shorten as speculation grows that the Brentford boss is Spurs chairman Daniel Levy's first choice to replace Ange Postecoglou.

Levy sacked the Australian on Friday, just 16 days after he led the club to victory in the Europa League final, with their 17th-placed finish in the Premier League ultimately sealing his fate.

Since reports emerged earlier this year that Postecoglou was likely to leave in the summer, Frank has been favourite with the bookies. Now as short as 2/9, Fulham boss Marco Silva (5/2) is the only other manager priced in single figures.

Frank has been Brentford manager for almost seven years, taking the club into the top flight in 2021 and establishing them as a strong mid-table side.

The 51-year-old was previously linked with vacancies at both Aston Villa and Manchester United before those clubs settled on the appointments of Unai Emery and Ruben Amorim respectively.

According to widespread reports he has a release clause of around £10m in his contract, with Tottenham's triggering of that now merely an inevitability.

Next permanent Tottenham manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Thomas Frank - 2/9
  • Marco Silva - 5/2
  • Scott Parker - 15/1
  • Andoni Iraola, Kieran McKenna, Simone Inzaghi - 16/1
  • Michael Carrick, Oliver Glasner - 18/1
  • Mauricio Pochettino, Roberto De Zerbi - 20/1

Odds correct at 0920 BST (09/06/25)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS