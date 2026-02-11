Next Tottenham manager odds: Roberto De Zerbi favourite after Thomas Frank sacked

Roberto De Zerbi is the odds-on favourite to replace Thomas Frank as Tottenham manager after the Dane was sacked on Wednesday morning.
The former Brighton boss left Marseille only a few hours before Frank's departure was announced, opening the door to a potentially swift appointment.
Marseille were thrashed 5-0 at PSG on Sunday to continue a slump in form that saw them crash out of the Champions League via a 3-0 defeat at Club Brugge, and slip to fourth in the Ligue 1 table.
During his previous stint in England De Zerbi took Brighton to their highest ever top-flight finish of sixth in 2022/23, also leading them to the semi-finals of the FA Cup that season and the Europa League round of 16 the following campaign.
Next permanent Tottenham manager odds (via Betfair)
- Roberto De Zerbi - 8/11
- Mauricio Pochettino - 4/1
- Marco Silva - 5/1
- Xavi Hernandez - 5/1
- Andoni Iraola - 6/1
- Ruben Amorim - 15/2
- Robbie Keane - 9/1
- Oliver Glasner - 14/1
- Kieran McKenna - 14/1
- Michael Carrick - 22/1
- Enzo Maresca - 33/1
- Xabi Alonso - 33/1
A 2-1 home defeat by Newcastle left Spurs 16th in the Premier League table and just five points above the relegation zone, ultimately sealing Frank's fate.
Their next fixture sees them host Arsenal in a north London derby on February 22.
Whoever is appointed, whether permanent or interim, will inherit a team both in a relegation battle and in the Champions League round of 16 - which does not take place until March 10-11.
Their priority will be arresting a terrible record at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the last 18 months, with Spurs losing 16 of their last 27 home league games and taking only 19 points in that time.
Home and away, they have won just one of 11 and two of 17 league matches.
Odds correct at 10:30 GMT (11/2/26)
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.