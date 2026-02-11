Next Tottenham manager odds: Roberto De Zerbi favourite after Thomas Frank sacked

Roberto De Zerbi is the odds-on favourite to replace Thomas Frank as Tottenham manager after the Dane was sacked on Wednesday morning.

The former Brighton boss left Marseille only a few hours before Frank's departure was announced, opening the door to a potentially swift appointment. Marseille were thrashed 5-0 at PSG on Sunday to continue a slump in form that saw them crash out of the Champions League via a 3-0 defeat at Club Brugge, and slip to fourth in the Ligue 1 table. During his previous stint in England De Zerbi took Brighton to their highest ever top-flight finish of sixth in 2022/23, also leading them to the semi-finals of the FA Cup that season and the Europa League round of 16 the following campaign.

Next permanent Tottenham manager odds (via Betfair) Roberto De Zerbi - 8/11

Mauricio Pochettino - 4/1

Marco Silva - 5/1

Xavi Hernandez - 5/1

Andoni Iraola - 6/1

Ruben Amorim - 15/2

Robbie Keane - 9/1

Oliver Glasner - 14/1

Kieran McKenna - 14/1

Michael Carrick - 22/1

Enzo Maresca - 33/1

Xabi Alonso - 33/1