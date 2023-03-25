Julian Nagelsmann is now the heavy odds-on favourite to be the new Tottenham manager after being sacked by Bayern Munich late on Friday.

The former RB Leipzig coach, who was immediately replaced by ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, was quickly cut into even money. Speculation then grew on Saturday that the German, 35, would be keen to speak to Spurs, which saw him slashed into 1/3. Bayern are into the Champions League quarter-finals, where they will face Manchester City, and sit second in the Bundesliga, a title they have won for 10 seasons in a row. They are a point adrift of Borussia Dortmund ahead of their Der Klassiker meeting at the Allianz Arena on April 1.

Next permanent Tottenham manager (odds via Sky Bet) Julian Nagelsmann - 1/3

Ryan Mason - 9/4

Mauricio Pochettino - 8/1

Oliver Glasner - 20/1

Luis Enrique - 28/1

Arne Slot - 33/1

Roberto De Zerbi - 33/1 Prices correct at 1350 GMT on 25/03/23

Antonio Conte currently leads the sack race as the 1/50 favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave after the Spurs boss criticised all aspects of the club in an outburst that followed their 3-3 draw at Southampton prior to the international break. "I see selfish players, I see players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart in," he said. "Why? Because they are used to it here, they are used to it. They don’t play for something important yeah. They don’t want to play under pressure, they don’t want to play under stress. "It is easy in this way. Tottenham’s story is this. Twenty years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stays here. I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench. "You risk to disrupt the figure of the manager and to protect the other situation in every moment. "Until now I try to hide the situation but now, I don’t want to see what I have seen today because this is unacceptable and also unacceptable for the fans.

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet) Antonio Conte - 1/50

David Moyes - 12/1

Brendan Rodgers - 20/1

Graham Potter - 25/1

No manager to leave - 25/1 Prices correct at 1350 GMT on 25/03/23

Conte's side had let a 3-1 lead slip, conceding a 93rd-minute equaliser. They still remain two points ahead of fifth-placed Newcastle in the battle for Champions League qualification although the Magpies have played two games fewer.