It was no less than Southampton deserved having edged the xG battle even without the inclusion of the penalty.

Conte's side led 2-0 and 3-1 only to concede a 93rd-minute equaliser which kept them just two points ahead of fifth-placed Newcastle, who have two games in hand in the battle for Champions League qualification.

Speaking after the match, Conte said: "We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, I see players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart (in).

"Why? Because they are used to it here, they are used to it. They don’t play for something important yeah. They don’t want to play under pressure, they don’t want to play under stress.

"It is easy in this way. Tottenham’s story is this. Twenty years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stays here. I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench.

"You risk to disrupt the figure of the manager and to protect the other situation in every moment.

"Until now I try to hide the situation but now, no because I repeat, I don’t want to see what I have seen today because this is unacceptable and also unacceptable for the fans.

"They follow us, pay for their ticket and to see the team another time, to have this type of performance is unacceptable. We have to think a lot about this."

Conte is now clear favourite from David Moyes, whose fate could also depend somewhat on Southampton, who travel to face the Hammers after the international break.

Brendan Rodgers is out to 9/1 after Leicester drew 1-1 at Brentford while 'no manager to leave' is a 16/1 chance, sixth in the betting behind Graham Potter (12/1) and Steve Cooper (12/1).

Sky Bet make former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino their 6/4 favourite to be the next permanent Tottenham manager, with Luis Enrique and Marco Silva next in the betting.

