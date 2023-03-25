The 29 year old broke Wayne Rooney’s England scoring record on Thursday, netting his 54th goal as they won 2-1 against Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifier in Naples.

"What Harry is doing is incredible. He's broken Jimmy Greaves' record at Tottenham and now he's broken Rooney's for England. He's been phenomenal," Hoddle told Betfair.

"He ticks every single box. The only box left to tick is to get some trophies as everyone is talking about.

"I'd love to see him win one at Tottenham but if he had to move then nobody would begrudge him. Things need to be worked out because he does deserve to win a trophy. It wouldn't surprise me if he thought he had to move on."

The Three Lions captain has fewer than 18 months left on his Spurs contract and United have been backed in to 6/4 to sign him this summer.

Tottenham now have no trophy prospects this season after a tame Champions League exit to Milan, are well off the pace in the Premier League embroiled in a battle to even finish in the top four and Sky Bet Championship side Sheffield United knocked them out of the FA Cup last week.