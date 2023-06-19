Next Sheffield Wednesday manager odds: Paul Ince the odds-on favourite

Paul Ince is the new odds-on favourite to become the next Sheffield Wednesday boss following the shock exit of Darren Moore.

Moore, 49, parted company with the Owls on Monday despite securing promotion via a dramatic extra time win over Barnsley in the Sky Bet League One play-off final. Ince - who was priced as big as 100/1 on Wednesday - is on the lookout for his next managerial job after departing Reading in April. The club would go onto be relegated from the Sky Bet Championship. He won 18 of his 58 games at the helm, but they secured victory just once across the final ten under his guidance. The Royals' appointment of Ince in February 2022 ended his eight-year absence from the touchline.

Next permanent Sheffield Wednesday manager odds (via Sky Bet) Paul Ince - 1/2

Nathan Jones - 4/1

Steven Gerrard - 5/1

Bruno Lage - 10/1

Vítor Campelos - 14/1

Torsten Lieberknecht - 16/1 Odds correct at 0900 BST (23/06/23)

Ince replaces Steven Gerrard at the top of the market, who has been out of work following his departure from Aston Villa in October. He left the club one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League. Gerrard has previously been linked with the position at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, with video emerging of him reportedly in for talks, but he has since distanced himself from the switch. Leicester were also believed to be interested but they have since appointed Enzo Maresca, while Patrick Vieira has been backed to take up the vacant role at Leeds.

Steven Gerrard had been backed for the Sheffield Wednesday job

Carlos Carvalhal was the favourite at market opening, having led Wednesday between 2015 and 2017, twice reaching the Championship play-offs. He was most recently head coach of Spanish side Celta Vigo, guiding them to La Liga safety within a final-day victory over Barcelona in June before leaving the following week. Since departing South Yorkshire he has also taken charge of Swansea, who he failed to save from Premier League relegation, Rio Ave and Braga in his native Portugal and Abu Dhabi-based Al Wahda. Former Wolves boss Bruno Lage, Carvalhal's assistant during his time at Hillsborough, has drifted to a 10/1 outsider.