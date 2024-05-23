Next Manchester United manager odds: Mauricio Pochettino favourite for Old Trafford after shock sacking

Mauricio Pochettino is the favourite to be the next Manchester United job, just 48 hours after being sacked by Chelsea.

United ended 8th in the Premier League this season, their worst league finish in the top flight since it's rebranding. Erik ten Hag has been under consistent pressure for most of the campaign, especially since the INEOS takeover, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe making wholesale changes to the club behind the scenes. Some reports indicate that the Dutchman's last game will be the FA Cup final, and if that were to be the case, former Spurs, PSG and Chelsea boss Pochettino could be the man the new ownership turn to.

Next permanent Manchester United manager (odds via Sky Bet) Mauricio Pochettino - 11/10

Kieran McKenna - 5/1

Thomas Tuchel - 5/1

Robert De Zerbi - 6/1

Gareth Southgate - 13/2

Graham Potter - 18/1

Thomas Frank - 18/1 Odds correct at 1245 BST on 23/05/24