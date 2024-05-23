Next Manchester United manager odds: Mauricio Pochettino favourite for Old Trafford after shock sacking

Mauricio Pochettino is the favourite to be the next Manchester United job, just 48 hours after being sacked by Chelsea.
United ended 8th in the Premier League this season, their worst league finish in the top flight since it's rebranding.
Erik ten Hag has been under consistent pressure for most of the campaign, especially since the INEOS takeover, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe making wholesale changes to the club behind the scenes.
Some reports indicate that the Dutchman's last game will be the FA Cup final, and if that were to be the case, former Spurs, PSG and Chelsea boss Pochettino could be the man the new ownership turn to.
Odds correct at 1245 BST on 23/05/24
The Argentine managed to get his side to finish above United in the league, while they've also featured in the finals of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge, all despite constant turbulence and a high turnover of players.
He left the Blues by mutual consent just days after the final match of the season.
Current Ipswich boss and former United assistant Kieran McKenna is next in the betting, alongside another ex-Chelsea manager in Thomas Tuchel, who led them to the Champions League title and more recently left his job at Bayern Munich.
Roberto De Zerbi is also in the mix after departing Brighton, with England boss Gareth Southgate drifting to 13/2 having been the favourite not long ago due to the relationship with expected new Manchester United director of football Dan Ashworth.
After the first five in the betting, there is a big drop to Graham Potter and Thomas Frank at 18/1, with INEOS having been keen admirers of the former for their French club Nice.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.