Kieran McKenna set to sign new Ipswich deal

McKenna was believed to be among the contenders to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea and had also been linked with Manchester United.

But talks over a new deal at Portman Road are at an advanced stage with only the finer details to be finalised.

McKenna was recently voted the League Managers Association’s manager of the year after guiding Ipswich to promotion, ending a 22-year absence from the English top flight.

It was a second consecutive promotion for the 38-year-old, who took charge of Town in December 2021.

It is understood McKenna was on a three-man shortlist for the Chelsea job alongside Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Enzo Maresca, who led Leicester to the Sky Bet Championship title.

Maresca is now in pole position to take over at Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

McKenna, a former Manchester United youth coach, was also linked with the vacant role at Brighton and with Erik ten Hag’s role, with the Dutchman uncertain over his future despite leading his side to a Manchester derby FA Cup final win on Saturday.

But Ipswich fans are set to be handed a major boost with their manager reiterating his commitment to the club.

McKenna signed a four-year deal last summer which runs until 2027.