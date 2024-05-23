Next Manchester United manager odds: Mauricio Pochettino favourite as Erik ten Hag future remains in doubt

Ten Hag has been under consistent pressure for most of the campaign, especially since the INEOS takeover, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe making wholesale changes to the club behind the scenes.

United finished eighth in the Premier League, their worst league finish in the top flight since it's rebranding.

Some reports indicate that the Dutchman's last game will be the FA Cup final, and if that were to be the case, former Spurs, PSG and Chelsea boss Pochettino could be the man the new ownership turn to.