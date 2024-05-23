Next Manchester United manager odds: Mauricio Pochettino favourite as Erik ten Hag future remains in doubt

Recently sacked Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is the favourite to be the next Manchester United job, as speculation mounts over Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford.
Ten Hag has been under consistent pressure for most of the campaign, especially since the INEOS takeover, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe making wholesale changes to the club behind the scenes.
United finished eighth in the Premier League, their worst league finish in the top flight since it's rebranding.
Some reports indicate that the Dutchman's last game will be the FA Cup final, and if that were to be the case, former Spurs, PSG and Chelsea boss Pochettino could be the man the new ownership turn to.
Odds correct at 1245 BST on 23/05/24
The Argentine managed to get his side to finish above United in the league, while they've also featured in the final of the Carabao Cup and the semi-finals of the FA Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge, all despite constant turbulence and a high turnover of players.
He left the Blues by mutual consent just days after the final match of the season.
