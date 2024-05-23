Sporting Life
McKenna

Next Manchester United manager odds: Kieran McKenna new favourite with Erik ten Hag future remains in doubt

By Jake Osgathorpe
17:25 · FRI May 24, 2024

Former Manchester United assistant and current Ipswich Town manager, Kieran McKenna, is the new favourite to be the next Manchester United manager, with speculation ramping up over Erik ten Hag's future.

Ten Hag has been under consistent pressure for most of the campaign, especially since the INEOS takeover, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe making wholesale changes to the club behind the scenes.

United finished eighth in the Premier League, their worst league finish in the top flight since it's rebranding.

Some reports indicate that the Dutchman's last game will be the FA Cup final, and if that were to be the case it looks to be a straight shoot out between McKenna and Pochettino according to the odds, with McKenna edging it as things stand.

Next permanent Manchester United manager (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Kieran McKenna - 5/4
  • Mauricio Pochettino - 6/4
  • Robert De Zerbi - 6/1
  • Thomas Tuchel - 9/1
  • Gareth Southgate - 14/1
  • Xavi Hernandez - 16/1
  • Thomas Frank - 18/1

Odds correct at 1245 BST on 23/05/24

Former Tottenham, PSG and Chelsea manager, Pochettino, was the short favourite but has drifted slightly after reports United were showing interest in McKenna.

The former United assistant has worked wonders at Ipswich, winning back-to-back promotions, meaning the Tractor Boys will be plying their trade in the top flight next season.

Roberto De Zerbi continues to be near the head of the betting after his departure from Brighton, while former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is the only other manager shorter than 10/1.

Gareth Southgate continues to be a big drifter in the market, going from 13/2 to 14/1, while freshly sacked Barcelona boss Xavi has entered the running, albeit at a big price of 16/1.

