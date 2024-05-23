Next Manchester United manager odds: Kieran McKenna new favourite with Erik ten Hag future remains in doubt

Former Manchester United assistant and current Ipswich Town manager, Kieran McKenna, is the new favourite to be the next Manchester United manager, with speculation ramping up over Erik ten Hag's future.

Ten Hag has been under consistent pressure for most of the campaign, especially since the INEOS takeover, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe making wholesale changes to the club behind the scenes. United finished eighth in the Premier League, their worst league finish in the top flight since it's rebranding. Some reports indicate that the Dutchman's last game will be the FA Cup final, and if that were to be the case it looks to be a straight shoot out between McKenna and Pochettino according to the odds, with McKenna edging it as things stand.

Next permanent Manchester United manager (odds via Sky Bet) Kieran McKenna - 5/4

Mauricio Pochettino - 6/4

Robert De Zerbi - 6/1

Thomas Tuchel - 9/1

Gareth Southgate - 14/1

Xavi Hernandez - 16/1

Thomas Frank - 18/1 Odds correct at 1245 BST on 23/05/24