Next Manchester United manager odds: Eddie Howe favourite to replace under pressure Michael Carrick

Former Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is the favourite to become the next permanent manager of Manchester United.

Pressure is mounting on Michael Carrick with the under fire ex-player guiding the club to just two wins across their opening 11 games of the campaign. Those wins came against newly-promoted Ipswich and Champions League minnows Sabah - both at Old Trafford - as Wednesday's humiliating 4-1 defeat to Italian side Como extended their winless run to seven. The club sit 13th in the Premier League table ahead of a meeting with Bournemouth on Sunday, as Carrick is odds-on in the market to be the next English top-flight boss to leave their position.

Next permanent Manchester United manager (odds via Sky Bet) Eddie Howe - 7/4 Julian Nagelsmann - 4/1 Antonio Conte - 6/1 Fabian Hurzeler - 6/1 Cesc Fabregas - 11/1 Thomas Tuchel - 14/1 Kieran McKenna - 14/1 Unai Emery - 14/1 Odds correct at 10:10 BST (22/10/26)

Carrick refused to discuss his own future when questioned after the defeat to Como, telling reporters: "I've not given my own position any thought - this is for the supporters - I was one of them watching that and I wasn't happy all." Much of the post-match discussion came as a result of captain Bruno Fernandes, whose comments appeared to suggest he'd turned on Carrick and his coaching staff. "It's a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, but sometimes when you give too much the ball to these teams they get confidence," he said. "That's on the manager and staff to see it, not me. Sometimes you have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable."

"I think sometimes we have to be more brave under pressure."



Captain Bruno Fernandes gives his immediate reaction to Manchester United's heavy 4-1 defeat to Como 🗣️



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When asked for a response to Fernandes' comments, Carrick stated: "There's a little bit of whatever system you play, whatever tactics you play, if you don't run, and you don't run forward, and you don't run back, you aren't going to win." He instead focused on apologising to the fans for what he called an 'unacceptable display'. "I have to apologise to the supporters. I care about this football club as much as anyone, if not more, with the position that I'm in and what I value this football club. For us to play in that way is not acceptable." United sit 21st in the Champions League standings after three games, with one win and two defeats to their name.

Michael Carrick is under huge pressure

Howe has long been fancied in the market to be in contention should a change be made. He's been out of work following his departure from Newcastle at the end of last season. During his time on Tyneside, he guided them to multiple Champions League appearances alongside two Carabao Cup finals, winning one and losing the other to Manchester United. In a near-five-year spell, Howe won 112 of his 231 games at the helm, a win ratio of 48.5%, which placed him fourth on the list of managers to have overseen at least 50 games. He sits ahead of Julian Nagelsmann in the market. He's been out of work since departing the Germany head coach role in the summer after a World Cup campaign which saw them exit at the round of 32 stage.