Premier League sack race betting: Michael Carrick now odds-on favourite after Como defeat

Michael Carrick is now the odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.

Carrick's Manchester United side were thrashed 4-1 by Italian outfit Como in the Champions League on Wednesday, with their goal coming in second-half added time as the game was already well lost. The result meant that United have won just two of their opening 11 games across all competitions - those being against Ipswich and Sabah - with their winless run now extending to seven. They sit 13th in the Premier League table ahead of meeting Europa League outfit Bournemouth on Sunday.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet) Michael Carrick - 4/6

Pierre Sage - 9/2

Alvaro Arbeloa - 6/1

Roberto De Zerbi - 14/1

Oliver Glasner - 14/1

Matthias Jaissle - 16/1

Regis Le Bris - 16/1

Frank Lampard - 18/1 Odds correct at 09:55 BST (22/10/26)

Carrick replaces Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage at the top of the market, who has since drifted out to 9/2 second-favourite. Further pressure was placed on Carrick following an explosive post-match interview by captain Bruno Fernandes on Wednesday, who turned on his boss and the coaching staff following one of arguably their most humiliating European defeats. "It's a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, but sometimes when you give too much the ball to these teams they get confidence," he said.

"I think sometimes we have to be more brave under pressure."



Captain Bruno Fernandes gives his immediate reaction to Manchester United's heavy 4-1 defeat to Como 🗣️



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When asked directly by the interviewer whether Carrick had got his tactics wrong in the contest, Fernandes replied: "That's on the manager and staff to see it, not me. Sometimes you have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable." Carrick addressed the comments but also apologised to the travelling supporters, while avoiding questions surrounding his own future. "I have to apologise to the supporters," he said. "I care about this football club as much as anyone, if not more, with the position that I'm in and what I value this football club. For us to play in that way is not acceptable."