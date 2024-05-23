Sporting Life
Mauricio Pochettino

Next Man Utd manager odds: Mauricio Pochettino replaces Kieran McKenna as the favourite

By Jake Osgathorpe
15:12 · WED May 29, 2024

Ex-Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has replaced boss Kieran McKenna as the favourite to be the next Manchester United manager as the Ipswich boss is set to sign a new deal at Portman Road.

Erik Ten Hag has been under pressure for most of the campaign, especially since the INEOS takeover.

Much of that was released by an impressive 2-1 win over City at Wembley on Saturday, but with Sir Jim Ratcliffe making wholesale changes to the club behind the scenes, it's believed that result won't impact on his long-term future at the club.

United finished eighth in the Premier League, their worst league finish in the top flight since it's rebranding.

Some reports prior to the final indicated that the Dutchman's last game would be the FA Cup final, regardless of the result.

Next permanent Manchester United manager (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Mauricio Pochettino - 11/8
  • Kieran McKenna - 5/2
  • Thomas Tuchel - 11/2
  • Robert De Zerbi - 14/1
  • Gareth Southgate - 14/1

Odds correct at 1500 BST (29/05/24)

Mauricio Pochettino has replaced McKenna at the top of the betting. The ex-Chelsea boss left Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, despite a strong end to the campaign.

This is with news coming from Portman Road McKenna is set to sign a new deal to remain at the club, the Ipswich boss has drifted from odds on to take over at Old Trafford to 5/2.

Former United assistant McKenna has worked wonders at Ipswich, winning back-to-back promotions, meaning the Tractor Boys will be plying their trade in the top flight next season.

