Arne Slot with the KNVB Cup

Next Liverpool manager odds: Feyenoord's Arne Slot odds-on favourite

By Tom Carnduff
12:03 · WED April 24, 2024

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is the odds-on favourite to become the next manager of Liverpool.

The Reds are on the lookout following Jurgen Klopp's announcement in January that he will be departing the Anfield club at the end of the season.

Sporting's Rúben Amorim and Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso had both been heavily linked with the position, although the latter committed his future to the now-Bundesliga champions.

Next Liverpool manager (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Arne Slot - 1/3
  • Rúben Amorim - 8/1
  • Jose Mourinho - 10/1
  • Roberto De Zerbi - 10/1
  • Gary O'Neil - 12/1
  • Pep Lijnders - 14/1

Odds correct at 1140 BST (24/04/24)

Previous reports claimed that Amorim was the top target, yet his reluctance to depart his current club for Merseyside has led to them looking elsewhere.

But on Wednesday morning, The Athletic claimed that Slot had emerged as their top candidate with talks underway with the Dutch club to reach an agreement.

Slot guided Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title in the 2022/23 campaign, following that up with KNVB Cup success this season. They would also finish as runner-ups in the Europa Conference League in 2022.

Feyenoord's Eredivisie ranks

In 146 games with Slot at the helm, Feyenoord have won 94 - boasting an impressive win ratio of 64.4%.

If he accepts the position, he'll take over the hugely popular Klopp who has established Liverpool as a contender once again at the top table of English football.

They ended their wait for the Premier League title in 2022, while also winning the Champions League in 2019. Not only that, but Klopp has guided them to lifting both domestic cups alongside the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool also find themselves in the midst of another top-flight title race, trailing Arsenal by three points in the Premier League table.

