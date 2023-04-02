Northern Irishman Rodgers left his role at the King Power after four years on Sunday, following Saturday's defeat at Crystal Palace.

He leaves with the club 19th in the Premier League, one point from safety with 10 games to play.

Benitez, who left his last role with Everton in January 2022, is 5/1 with Sky Bet, while Michael Carrick is second favourite after impressing in his first managerial role with Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship.