Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Rafa Benitez
Rafa Benitez: The Spaniard has been out of work since leaving Everton in early 2022

Next Leicester manager odds: Rafa Benitez favourite to replace Brendan Rodgers

By Sporting Life
15:22 · SUN April 02, 2023

Rafa Benitez is the bookies' early favourite to replace Brendan Rodgers as Leicester manager.

Northern Irishman Rodgers left his role at the King Power after four years on Sunday, following Saturday's defeat at Crystal Palace.

He leaves with the club 19th in the Premier League, one point from safety with 10 games to play.

Benitez, who left his last role with Everton in January 2022, is 5/1 with Sky Bet, while Michael Carrick is second favourite after impressing in his first managerial role with Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship.

Next Permanent Leicester manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Rafa Benitez - 5/1
  • Michael Carrick - 8/1
  • Graham Potter - 10/1
  • Steven Gerrard - 10/1
  • Vincent Kompany - 10/1
  • Ange Postecoglou - 10/1
  • Andre Villas-Boas - 12/1
  • Thomas Frank - 12/1
  • Jesse Marsch - 14/1

See the latest market here

Odds correct at 1500 BST (02/04/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS