Ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter is the even money favourite to replace Brendan Rodgers as the next Leicester manager.

Next Permanent Leicester manager odds (via Sky Bet) Graham Potter - Evens

Rafa Benitez - 5/1

Ange Postecoglou - 12/1

Nigel Pearson - 12/1

Ralph Hasenhüttl - 12/1

Steven Gerrard - 12/1 Odds correct at 0910 BST (03/04/23)

Announcing that Rodgers had departed, chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha told the club's website: "Performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations. "It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management. "Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status. "The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together – fans, players and staff – and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club." Rafa Benitez, who was the early favourite, has drifted to 5/1, with Ange Postecoglou, Ralph Hasenhüttl, Steven Gerrard and ex-Foxes boss Nigel Pearson following in the running.