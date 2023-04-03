Ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter is the even money favourite to replace Brendan Rodgers as the next Leicester manager.
Northern Irishman Rodgers left his role at the King Power after four years on Sunday, following Saturday's defeat at Crystal Palace.
He leaves with the club 19th in the Premier League table, one point from safety with 10 games to play.
Potter is available following his departure from Chelsea, who was sacked following their 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.
Odds correct at 0910 BST (03/04/23)
Announcing that Rodgers had departed, chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha told the club's website: "Performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations.
"It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management.
"Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.
"The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together – fans, players and staff – and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club."
Rafa Benitez, who was the early favourite, has drifted to 5/1, with Ange Postecoglou, Ralph Hasenhüttl, Steven Gerrard and ex-Foxes boss Nigel Pearson following in the running.
