Next Leeds manager odds: Marco Rose becomes clear favourite to replace Daniel Farke

Former RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose has been backed into clear favouritism to become the next manager of Leeds.

Pressure is mounting on Daniel Farke following the Whites' 3-1 loss to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, a result which left them 16th in the Premier League table. They've managed to win just one of their last five, with bottom club Wolves the only side picking up fewer than their three points across that period. Leeds' fixture list presents games against Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City in their next four games. Rose was a 16/1 outsider when the market opened last week but the odds were backed into 6/1 on Sunday before hitting 11/8 on Monday morning.

Next Leeds manager (odds via BetVictor) Marco Rose - 11/8

Brendan Rodgers - 3/1

Steven Gerrard - 8/1

Kjetil Knutsen - 14/1

Michael Carrick - 14/1

Ange Postecoglou - 16/1

Erik ten Hag - 16/1 Odds correct at 0935 GMT (10/11/25)

Rose has been out of work since departing Leipzig in March 2025, with the club sat 6th in the Bundesliga table after a Champions League campaign which returned one win in eight. He did guide the club to success in the DFB-Pokal (the German Cup) in 2023 though and followed that up with victory in the Super Cup against Bayern Munich. Rose boasts a strong winning record during his time in Austria and Germany, with 56.3% of his 128 games ending successfully at Leipzig and 65.5% of 55 in charge of Dortmund. For Farke, he added his third Sky Bet Championship title to his CV with Leeds lifting the trophy last season. Yet they've only managed to win three of their opening 11 on their return to the Premier League, with eight goals conceded in their previous three away games at Forest, Brighton and Burnley.