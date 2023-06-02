Carlos Corberan and Diego Flores are the leading names in the market to become the next head coach of Leeds.

It comes after the club announced Sam Allardyce would not be staying on as manager. Allardyce could not save Leeds from relegation after being appointed in a last-ditch bid to keep them in the Premier League with four games of the season remaining. A club statement read: “Sam joined the Whites for the final four games of the campaign and despite spirited performances against Manchester City and Newcastle United, the objective of staying in the Premier League was not reached.”

Leeds manager first day of 23/24 season (via Sky Bet) Carlos Corberan - 2/1

Diego Flores - 7/2

Daniel Farke - 4/1

Steven Gerrard - 7/1

Lee Bowyer - 9/1

Scott Parker - 10/1

Brendan Rodgers - 12/1 Odds correct at 1925 BST (06/06/23)

Both Corberan and Flores were in Marcelo Bielsa's coaching staff during his successful spell at Elland Road that saw them promoted back to the top-flight in 2020. Corberan has since managed Huddersfield, taking them to the play-off final, while he is currently in charge of West Brom. Flores' career has largely been working under Bielsa at different clubs. He followed the Argentine coach to Marseille, Lazio and Lille before moving to West Yorkshire. He has been in charge of Argentina top division club Godoy Cruz on two occasions since departing Leeds to pursue managerial opportunities in 2021.

Steven Gerrard had been the joint-favourite for the position, but the former Aston Villa and Rangers boss has since drifted out to 7/1. One name who's seen his price shorten though is Daniel Farke, as the ex-Norwich boss is without a club after departing Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga. "An announcement on a new Leeds United head coach will be made in the coming weeks," the club also confirmed in the statement announcing Allardyce's departure.

Andrea Radrizzani is expected to sell Leeds

It appears that the club's ownership situation will be resolved in the coming days, with reports stating that the 49ers Enterprises - current minority owners - have agreed a deal with chairman Andrea Radrizzani to take full control. It's expected to be a summer of significant change both on the pitch and behind the scenes at Elland Road as a number of first team players will depart following relegation. Victor Orta, the club's director of football, left by mutual consent at the beginning of May, with CEO Angus Kinnear believed to be holding informal talks with potential head coach candidates while the takeover talks continued.