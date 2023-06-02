Next Leeds manager odds: Daniel Farke now clear favourite for the job

Former Norwich boss Daniel Farke is the clear favourite to become the next manager of Sky Bet Championship side Leeds.

He has been out of work since departing Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach at the beginning of June, but he has previous success in England's second tier. Farke won the Championship title with Norwich in 2019 and then again in 2021 following their short stay in the Premier League.

Leeds manager first day of 23/24 season (via Sky Bet) Daniel Farke - 1/4

Patrick Vieira - 11/4

Scott Parker - 14/1

Graham Potter - 16/1

Darren Moore - 20/1

Raúl González - 20/1 Odds correct at 1220 BST (24/06/23)

It comes after the club announced Sam Allardyce would not be staying on as manager. Allardyce could not save Leeds from relegation after being appointed in a last-ditch bid to keep them in the Premier League with four games of the season remaining. A club statement read: “Sam joined the Whites for the final four games of the campaign and despite spirited performances against Manchester City and Newcastle United, the objective of staying in the Premier League was not reached.”

Reports indicate that it is between Farke and Patrick Vieira for the role - he has been out of work since departing the south London club in March. Vieira left the club 12th in the Premier League table, that coming after a 21/22 campaign where they would finish in the same position. In 74 games, he guided Palace to 22 wins and 25 draws, leaving with a win ratio of 29.73%.

Patrick Vieira is now second favourite for the job

Graham Potter had previously been backed into second-favourite for the position, but has since drifted out to 16s. He's been looking for a new position following his sacking from big-spending Chelsea in April, winning 12 of his 31 games at the helm. Potter received plaudits for his achievements with Brighton prior to his Stamford Bridge switch - finishing five points off the European places in 2021/22. The 48-year-old has previous connections with the city. He began his managerial career with Leeds Carnegie in 2008 before moving to Swedish side Östersund in 2011. "An announcement on a new Leeds United head coach will be made in the coming weeks," the club also revealed in the statement confirming Allardyce's departure.

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has since drifted in the betting

Carlos Corberan was installed at a short price when the market opened but he has moved out to 25/1. He was a part of Marcelo Bielsa's coaching staff during his successful spell at Elland Road that saw them promoted back to the top-flight in 2020. The Spanish coach has since managed Huddersfield, taking them to the play-off final, while he is currently in charge of West Brom. Corberan was linked with the position following Jesse Marsch's departure in February, but he opted to sign a new deal at the Baggies. It comes after Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani agreed a deal to sell his controlling stake in the club to co-owners 49ers Enterprises.

Andrea Radrizzani is selling his stake in Leeds

As a result the American investment group, owner of NFL franchise the San Francisco 49ers and a minority shareholder in Leeds since 2018, will take full ownership. “Leeds United can confirm an agreement has been reached between Aser Ventures and 49ers Enterprises for the purchase of the club,” said a statement. “Both parties continue to work through the details, and further updates will be provided soon. All of our focus remains on a quick return to the Premier League.” Victor Orta, the club's director of football, left by mutual consent at the beginning of May, with CEO Angus Kinnear believed to be holding informal talks with potential head coach candidates while the takeover talks continued.