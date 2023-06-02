Carlos Corberan remains the favourite to become the next Leeds boss, but Daniel Farke has seen his price shorten throughout the week.

It comes after the club announced Sam Allardyce would not be staying on as manager. Allardyce could not save Leeds from relegation after being appointed in a last-ditch bid to keep them in the Premier League with four games of the season remaining. A club statement read: “Sam joined the Whites for the final four games of the campaign and despite spirited performances against Manchester City and Newcastle United, the objective of staying in the Premier League was not reached.”

Leeds manager first day of 23/24 season (via Sky Bet) Carlos Corberan - 2/1

Daniel Farke - 5/2

Steven Gerrard - 5/2

Brendan Rodgers - 11/1

Diego Flores - 12/1

Lee Bowyer - 14/1

Scott Parker - 14/1

Andoni Iraola - 16/1

Graham Potter - 16/1 Odds correct at 0905 BST (09/06/23)

Corberan was a part of Marcelo Bielsa's coaching staff during his successful spell at Elland Road that saw them promoted back to the top-flight in 2020. He has since managed Huddersfield, taking them to the play-off final, while he is currently in charge of West Brom. Corberan was linked with the position following Jesse Marsch's departure in February, but he opted to sign a new deal at the Baggies.

Farke has been out of work since departing Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer, but he has previous success in England's second tier. He won the Sky Bet Championship title with Norwich in 2019 and then again in 2021 following their short stay in the Premier League. "An announcement on a new Leeds United head coach will be made in the coming weeks," the club also confirmed in the statement announcing Allardyce's departure.

Andrea Radrizzani is expected to sell Leeds

It appears that the club's ownership situation will be resolved in the coming days, with reports stating that the 49ers Enterprises - current minority owners - have agreed a deal with chairman Andrea Radrizzani to take full control. It's expected to be a summer of significant change both on the pitch and behind the scenes at Elland Road as a number of first team players will depart following relegation. Victor Orta, the club's director of football, left by mutual consent at the beginning of May, with CEO Angus Kinnear believed to be holding informal talks with potential head coach candidates while the takeover talks continued.