Chris Wilder and Neil Warnock are among the early favourites to become the new Huddersfield Town boss after Mark Fotheringham was sacked on Wednesday.
The Scot was only appointed in late September, overseeing five wins from 20 Sky Bet Championship games to leave them mired in the relegation zone.
Town are now on the lookout for a third permanent head coach of the season, and fourth in six months.
Current Doncaster manager Danny Schofield was sacked following a poor start to the campaign.
He was only in charge for nine games after replacing now-West Brom boss Carlos Corberan following his surprise resignation late in pre-season.
Odds correct at 0930 (09/02/23)
Both Wilder and Warnock's most recent roles have been as Middlesbrough manager, with the former replacing the 74-year-old in November 2021; Wilder was sacked nine months later.
Should Warnock return to Huddersfield, whom he managed between 1993 and 1995, it would mark a u-turn on his announcement in April 2022 that he had retired from football management.
