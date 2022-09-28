Danny Schofield, who took charge late in the summer following the resignation of Carlos Corberan, was sacked by Town in September with the club in the relegation zone.

Former midfielder Fotheringham, 38, has experience of England's second tier having played as a midfielder for Norwich during a 17-year playing career.

After retiring following spells with Dundee, Celtic and Freiburg - amongst others - Fotheringham forged his coaching career in Germany with Ingolstadt, who he helped win promotion to the second tier, Karlsruher and Hertha, who he joined in March this year to work under Felix Magath.

The Scot inherits a team currently 23rd in the Championship table and will take charge of his first game when the Terriers head to Reading on Saturday.