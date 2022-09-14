The Terriers sit 23rd in the table, winning just one of their opening eight league matches.

"The decision was made after Tuesday evening’s Sky Bet Championship defeat at home to Wigan Athletic, which took our competitive record during Danny’s time as permanent Head Coach to one win and one draw in nine competitive matches," the club said in a statement.

"Narcís Pèlach and Paul Harsley will take temporary charge and lead the team into Saturday’s league game at home to Cardiff City.

"Everyone at the Club would like to thank Danny for his hard work and dedication and wishes him the very best for the future."

Schofield replaced Carlos Corberan, who resigned in the summer and has since taken up the head coach role at Greek club Olympiacos.

He was a part of the coaching staff as Huddersfield reached the play-off final last season, but they were beaten by Nottingham Forest at Wembley.

They've struggled to hit anywhere near the same levels in 22/23, conceding the third-most goals in England's second tier, while also having the third-highest expected goals against (xGA) figure.

Former boss David Wagner is the clear favourite in the market to replace Schofield.