Former Chelsea and Derby boss Frank Lampard is now the odds-on favourite to to become the next head coach of Everton, with Vitor Pereira out to 4/1.

Everton sacked Rafael Benitez after just seven months in charge following the Toffees' 2-1 defeat at bottom club Norwich, their ninth loss in 13 Premier League matches. Duncan Ferguson is currently overseeing proceedings in a caretaker capacity, with his only match in charge to date Everton's 1-0 loss at home to Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

Next Everton manager odds (via Sky Bet) Frank Lampard - 1/2

Vitor Pereira - 4/1

Duncan Ferguson - 6/1

Wayne Rooney, Niko Kovac - 25/1

Fabio Cannavaro, Nuno Espirito Santo, Roberto Martinez - 33/1 Odds correct at 0925 GMT on 28/01/2022

Lampard has been out of work since his sacking from Chelsea in January 2020 with the club sat 8th in the Premier League standings after a big-spending summer transfer window. His Derby side reached the Sky Bet Championship play-off final in the 2018/19 season but were beaten by Aston Villa at Wembley. Next in the betting is former Porto head coach Vitor Pereira, but Everton fans have already made their opinions about the Portuguese manager clear, with the message ‘Pereira out, Lampard in’ being painted on a wall at Goodison Park shortly after Pereira emerged as a candidate.

Vítor Pereira has spoken about his desire to manage Everton in the Premier League and the reaction his potential appointment has caused.



Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is the current odds-on favourite for the role. pic.twitter.com/Yg6qg0DVwB — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) January 26, 2022

Pereira has already had two interviews with Moshiri but said he did not know what the outcome was and the “decision was the club’s”. Also in the running is Ferguson, who is currently the third favourite and is reportedly due to be given an interview on Friday, while former Toffees player and current Derby manager Wayne Rooney is back at 25/1.