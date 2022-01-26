Everton managerial candidate Vitor Pereira admits he is hurt by fan opposition to his potential appointment but it has not put him off wanting the job.

The club’s search for a seventh permanent boss in six years took a bizarre twist when the Portuguese, who has emerged as owner Farhad Moshiri’s preferred option, appeared on live television to discuss his credentials. Pereira has already had two interviews with Moshiri but said he did not know what the outcome was and the “decision was the club’s”. Reports the former Porto and Fenerbahce coach was edging closer to replacing Rafael Benitez – whose appointment as an ex-Liverpool boss created even greater discontent – led to the message ‘Pereira out, Lampard in’ being painted on a wall at Goodison Park, a reference to previous Chelsea boss Frank Lampard who has also been on the interview shortlist.

Asked whether the graffiti hurt him, he told Sky Sports News: “Of course. This is the first time in my career I have seen this kind of thing, I’ve never had these comments about me. “I think these critics are not directed at me. It is the environment now as the club is not in a good position and the supporters are passionate – and this passion is the power of the club. “They don’t know me, my work or me as a person or my CV. I don’t take it as a personal attack. I work in a lot of countries, different clubs, at different levels, and we got several titles but before you start work you don’t know the person and you cannot judge. “But I understand the feelings of the supporters because, in the last few years, the club didn’t get good results and it is normal they are not happy.” While it is correct the fanbase is unhappy with the running of the club, which is undergoing a strategic review as it is currently without a manger, director of football, head of recruitment or scouting chief, the touting of Pereira as the solution to their relegation battle has not been well received.

Vítor Pereira has spoken about his desire to manage Everton in the Premier League and the reaction his potential appointment has caused.



Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is the current odds-on favourite for the role. pic.twitter.com/Yg6qg0DVwB — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) January 26, 2022