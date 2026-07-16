Next England manager odds: Could Thomas Tuchel be replaced by Lee Carsley after World Cup exit to Argentina?

Pep Guardiola, Eddie Howe, Mauricio Pochettino and Sir Gareth Southgate are among the list of names at the top of the betting for next England manager should Thomas Tuchel and the Football Association part ways after yet another heartbreaking World Cup exit.
Two late goals from holders Argentina saw them deservedly win a tense semi-final 2-1 in Atlanta.
But it is the nature of the defeat that has cast doubt on the future of Tuchel, with his defensive second-half changes coming under fire as England resorted to what was essentially a back six.
The German's decisions were counter to what he has preached publicly during his reign, claiming the Three Lions must be positive and front-footed to rid themselves of fear of failure - especially when the pressure is at its highest.
Next permanent England manager odds (via Sky Bet)
- Eddie Howe - 5/2
- Pep Guardiola - 10/3
- Mauricio Pochettino - 7/1
- Lee Carsley - 15/2
- Gareth Southgate - 10/1
- Graham Potter - 11/1
- Frank Lampard - 12/1
- Carlo Ancelotti - 16/1
- Kieran McKenna - 16/1
Odds correct 10:00 BST (16/07/26)
Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Tuchel was appointed on an initial 18-month contract, with it originally the plan for him to be a gun-for-hire style coach who would lead England in just one tournament.
But in February he extended his deal until after Euro 2028, which is hosted in the UK and Ireland.
FA chief executive Mark Bullingham confirmed pre-tournament that there was a break clause in that deal, and despite briefing the media that they are committed to the next two years under Tuchel, it will be interesting to see how both parties feel over the next few weeks.
Appointing Tuchel seemed to make sense when Gareth Southgate left. A proven winner to help get this group over the line. All that was needed was that one final step. Small tweaks to a machine already working.
Between Southgate's departure and his arrival Lee Carsley was in charge.
For all Tuchel's talk of "a Premier League style of play" his spell has so far lacked any consistency, both in team selection and style. At times he has appeared frustrated with his players, publicly criticising them throughout the past 18 months, not just during this World Cup.
And if we're brutally honest, they have been poor for the majority of this tournament, relying on moments from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane rather than any coherent strategy.
Even in a short period under Carsley it was clear what he was trying to do. Building on the strong foundations of the Southgate era and implementing his own ideas of more possession-based football, focusing on bringing through what he had successfully built at under-21s level.
He also did what neither Tuchel nor Southgate were able to by making Trent Alexander-Arnold a key cog in his team.
It is hard to see the FA sacking Tuchel after he reached a semi-final in his first tournament, but whether the German coach wants to spend the next two years playing meaningless qualifiers (England have the odd safety net of a guaranteed spot should they fail to qualify) is another issue entirely.
How will a coach who has publicly spoken about how being on the training ground is his favourite part of the job cope going from an intense two-month environment, where he was frustrated by not seeing the team he envisaged on the pitch, feel about the prospect of sporadic international breaks?
His, and everyone's, dream scenario was undoubtedly a World Cup win and out, with the contract extension simply to stop the speculation about his future in the build-up to the tournament.
Whether Tuchel was ever planning to stay beyond this summer will soon become clear.
Unless the FA decide he's not their man after all.
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