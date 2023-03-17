Sporting Life
Could Roy Hodgson replace Patrick Vieira?

Next Crystal Palace manager odds: Roy Hodgson fav after Patrick Vieira sacked

By Sporting Life
10:21 · FRI March 17, 2023

Roy Hodgson is the heavy favourite to return as Crystal Palace manager after Patrick Vieira was sacked following a run of just one win in 14 Premier League games.

While the Eagles remain 12th in the table, they are now just three points above the relegation zone.

Vieira earned huge praise for a superb first season at Selhurst, overhauling the team's style of play, leading them to the semi-finals of the FA Cup and securing a safe 12th-place finish.

But this term has been very different, with a stark drop in their underlying numbers.

Crystal Palace's rolling xG averages in the Premier League under Patrick Vieira
Blue = positive xG process | Orange = negative xG process

Next Permanent Crystal Palace Manager (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Roy Hodgson - 6/4
  • Lucien Favre - 6/1
  • Jesse Marsch - 7/1
  • Ralph Hassenhuttl - 8/1
  • Rafa Benitez - 10/1
  • Ange Postecoglu - 14/1
  • Frank Lampard - 14/1
  • Nuno Espirito Santo - 16/1
  • Sam Allardyce - 16/1
  • Mauricio Pochettino - 20/1

Odds correct at 0930 BST (17/03/23)

Vierira's predecessor Hodgson has been out of work since leaving Watford at the end of last season following a short, unsuccessful spell in charge.

Prior to that he spent four years in charge at Selhurst, with Palace finishing safely in mid-table every season.

Palace hero

FOOTBALL TIPS