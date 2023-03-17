Roy Hodgson is the heavy favourite to return as Crystal Palace manager after Patrick Vieira was sacked following a run of just one win in 14 Premier League games.
While the Eagles remain 12th in the table, they are now just three points above the relegation zone.
Vieira earned huge praise for a superb first season at Selhurst, overhauling the team's style of play, leading them to the semi-finals of the FA Cup and securing a safe 12th-place finish.
But this term has been very different, with a stark drop in their underlying numbers.
Vierira's predecessor Hodgson has been out of work since leaving Watford at the end of last season following a short, unsuccessful spell in charge.
Prior to that he spent four years in charge at Selhurst, with Palace finishing safely in mid-table every season.