Next Burnley manager odds: Craig Bellamy new favourite to replace Vincent Kompany

Craig Belllamy is the new favourite to replace Vincent Kompany at Burnley, with Scott Parker and Frank Lampard in the mix.

Kompany departed to Bayern Munich on Wednesday, leaving the newly relegated club searching for a new manager. The Clarets finished second bottom of the Premier League last season, meaning they will again ply their trade in the second tier. Kompany's assistant manager Craig Bellamy is the marginal favourite to replace his former boss after moving from 10/1 into 11/4 overnight, though Scott Parker and Frank Lampard remain in the mix. Parker has two previous promotions from the Championship on his CV, guiding both Fulham and Bournemouth to the top flight.

Next permanent Burnley manager (odds via Sky Bet) Craig Bellamy - 11/4

Scott Parker - 3/1

Frank Lampard - 9/2

Ruud van Nistelrooy - 13/2

Steve Cooper - 11/1

Raphael Wicky - 12/1

14/1 bar Odds correct at 0945 BST (30/05/24)