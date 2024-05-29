Sporting Life
Vincent Kompany celebrates Burnley's promotion

Bayern Munich: Vincent Kompany appointed as new head coach

By Sporting Life
17:20 · WED May 29, 2024

Bayern Munich have announced the appointment of Vincent Kompany as their new head coach.

The German giants paid Burnley £10m in compensation to prise the Belgian away from Burnley, with the 38-year-old agreeing a contract with Bayern until 2027.

Kompany took Burnley up as champions before getting relegated from the Premier League this season. He also had two seasons managing RSC Anderlecht in the Belgian Pro League.

“I'm looking forward to the challenge of FC Bayern,” Kompany told FC Bayern TV.

“It's a great honour to be able to work for this club - FC Bayern is an institution in international football.

“As a coach, you have to stand for what you are as a character: I love having the ball, being creative - but we also have to be aggressive and courageous on the pitch. I'm now looking forward to the basics: working with the players, building a team. Once the basis is right, success will follow."

Kompany will take charge of Bayern’s pre-season friendly against Tottenham in South Korea during the 2024 Audi Summer Tour.

FC Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said: "All of us at the club agree that Vincent Kompany is the right coach for FC Bayern and we are very much looking forward to working with him.”

