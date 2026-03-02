Menu icon
Match preview New Man Utd

Newcastle vs Manchester United tips, predictions, best bets and Premier League preview

By Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Football
Tue March 03, 2026 · 8 min ago

Football betting tips: Premier League

3pts Newcastle 6+ corners at 4/5 (Sky Bet, Coral, Ladbrokes)

1pt Newcastle 8+ corners at 23/10 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)

0.5pt Newcastle 10+ corners at 7/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:15 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats

Since the turn of the year, no side has taken more points than Manchester United (21) and they have played a game fewer than most over that period.

Michael Carrick has overseen seven games and won six, beating local rivals Manchester City and title favourites Arsenal.

The performance against the Cityzens was utterly dominant, to win at the Emirates required a bit of fortune and a couple of screamers but in recent weeks United have shown a bit of grit.

Benjamin Sesko scored injury-time goals against Fulham and West Ham to snatch four points, United withstood a siege of shots and corners at Everton for the final 10 minutes and they came from behind to beat the 10 men of Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Manchester United are back but they don’t get many corners.

Michael Carrick

Across his reign, the Red Devils have lost the corner count 38-17 and have only had more corners than the opposition against Crystal Palace and Tottenham. Both those sides had a man sent off.

Arsenal, City and Fulham were trailing for the majority of their games against United, which is why United conceded lots of corners and didn’t have many themselves. But against the Hammers, United didn’t equalise until the 90th minute and at Everton, United took the lead in the 71st.

Across those two games Carrick’s side conceded 15 corners.

At the prices available, backing NEWCASTLE TO HAVE 6+ CORNERS, 8+ CORNERS and 10+ CORNERS appeals on Wednesday.

At St James’ Park this year, Eddie Howe’s side have averaged 6.88 corners a game, hitting the low line in six of seven games and eight or more on three occasions.

The Magpies have slumped below Sunderland in the Premier League table with only one win in their last seven (D1 L5).

Given their current form, it is very likely they could end up chasing this game and racking up the corner kicks.

Odds correct at 10:15 GMT (03/03/26)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

