Newcastle vs Manchester United tips, predictions, best bets and Premier League preview

Football betting tips: Premier League
3pts Newcastle 6+ corners at 4/5 (Sky Bet, Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt Newcastle 8+ corners at 23/10 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)
0.5pt Newcastle 10+ corners at 7/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)
Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:15 GMT
TV: TNT Sports 1
Since the turn of the year, no side has taken more points than Manchester United (21) and they have played a game fewer than most over that period.
Michael Carrick has overseen seven games and won six, beating local rivals Manchester City and title favourites Arsenal.
The performance against the Cityzens was utterly dominant, to win at the Emirates required a bit of fortune and a couple of screamers but in recent weeks United have shown a bit of grit.
Benjamin Sesko scored injury-time goals against Fulham and West Ham to snatch four points, United withstood a siege of shots and corners at Everton for the final 10 minutes and they came from behind to beat the 10 men of Crystal Palace at the weekend.
Manchester United are back but they don’t get many corners.
Across his reign, the Red Devils have lost the corner count 38-17 and have only had more corners than the opposition against Crystal Palace and Tottenham. Both those sides had a man sent off.
Arsenal, City and Fulham were trailing for the majority of their games against United, which is why United conceded lots of corners and didn’t have many themselves. But against the Hammers, United didn’t equalise until the 90th minute and at Everton, United took the lead in the 71st.
Across those two games Carrick’s side conceded 15 corners.
At the prices available, backing NEWCASTLE TO HAVE 6+ CORNERS, 8+ CORNERS and 10+ CORNERS appeals on Wednesday.
At St James’ Park this year, Eddie Howe’s side have averaged 6.88 corners a game, hitting the low line in six of seven games and eight or more on three occasions.
The Magpies have slumped below Sunderland in the Premier League table with only one win in their last seven (D1 L5).
Given their current form, it is very likely they could end up chasing this game and racking up the corner kicks.
Odds correct at 10:15 GMT (03/03/26)
