Newcastle vs Manchester United tips, predictions, best bets and Premier League preview

Since the turn of the year, no side has taken more points than Manchester United (21) and they have played a game fewer than most over that period.

Michael Carrick has overseen seven games and won six, beating local rivals Manchester City and title favourites Arsenal.

The performance against the Cityzens was utterly dominant, to win at the Emirates required a bit of fortune and a couple of screamers but in recent weeks United have shown a bit of grit.

Benjamin Sesko scored injury-time goals against Fulham and West Ham to snatch four points, United withstood a siege of shots and corners at Everton for the final 10 minutes and they came from behind to beat the 10 men of Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Manchester United are back but they don’t get many corners.