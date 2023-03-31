Top-four rivals Newcastle and Manchester United collide at St James' Park on Sunday. Michael Beardmore provides the preview and three best bets for the Super Sunday clash.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Manchester United to win at 21/10 (Spread Ex, Bet UK) 0.5pt Scott McTominay first player carded at 10/1 (Betfair) 0.5pt Scott McTominay to score anytime at 11/1 (Unibet, Bet UK) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

A huge game in the race for Champions League qualification takes place at St James’ Park on Super Sunday as Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United visit Eddie Howe’s Newcastle. The Magpies sit three points behind the Red Devils but know victory would guarantee they would end the weekend in the top four because of their superior goal difference to the visitors. However, Newcastle have struggled to recapture their early-season form since the post-World Cup restart, winning just four of their 11 Premier League games in that time to slip to fifth. It’s been by no means a disastrous run – they have only lost two of those matches – but they have not kept a clean sheet in eight games in all competitions, after previously being a shut-out machine.

Kick-off time: 16:30 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League Newcastle 11/8 | Draw 12/5 | Man United 19/10

It’s fair to say Newcastle have come up just short on the majority of the big occasions this season – most notably, of course, their 2-0 defeat by Man Utd in February’s Carabao Cup final which could be a real psychological advantage for the visitors. But the Magpies have also had the double done on them by Liverpool and lost 2-0 pretty tamely at Manchester City recently. Their record against fellow top-seven sides in all competitions this season is a fairly mediocre W1 D4 L4. Manchester United, meanwhile, have suffered a handful of really high-profile hammerings, admittedly, but since losing 6-3 at Manchester City in October, they have emerged victorious in 28 of 37 matches. Ten Hag's side have become a winning machine, so odds of 21/10 on a team with a 75% winning ratio over six months simply have to be snapped up, making MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN our first selection. CLICK HERE to back Manchester United to win with Sky Bet For the more conservative of you, with Newcastle's aforementioned record of just one win in nine top-seven meetings in mind, the 6/5 top-price or 23/20 generally available on Man Utd Draw No Bet may tempt instead, returning your stake if it ends even.

The teamsheets will be a real point of interest in this encounter given both sides have a number of injury concerns, the majority of them slight, following the international break. But with Casemiro suspended and Christian Eriksen certainly sidelined, one man we can certainly expect to see involved is Scotland hero Scott McTominay, fresh from his double in the Euro 2024 qualifying win over Spain. He will be returning to club duty on an absolute high following that performance and result – and I think the natural euphoria he’ll be experiencing make McTominay worth a play on two fronts. The midfielder has always had an eye for goal – he’s netted five times in each of the past two campaigns – and while he is yet to score in the league this season, he’s netted twice in cup games. His match-winning brace in midweek will have been a real shot in the arm and you can get an attractive 11/1 on MCTOMINAY to carry his international form back to his club by SCORING ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back McTominay to score anytime with Sky Bet The 26-year-old is also worth a look in the card markets, having amassed eight bookings in 12 starts and 19 substitute appearances for club and country this term – averaging a card every 174 minutes. He’s understandably short at 2/1 tops here so I prefer the 10/1 on MCTOMINAY TO BE THE FIRST PLAYER CARDED given he could well be fired up following his heroics for the Tartan Army. CLICK HERE to back McTominay to be first player carded with Sky Bet

