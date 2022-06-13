Wales continue their Nations League programme in Rotterdam, facing a Netherlands side looking to solidify top spot in the group. Liam Kelly previews the game and provides a best bet.

A last day of school feeling for many of the players involved in Tuesday's matches, never has the beach been so close for them since March 2020. It also marks the end of four Nations League games in quick succession, a collection of fixtures that have been predictably poor. This game, however, could provide some much-needed entertainment.

Wales are still riding the wave of qualifying for this year's World Cup, the start of this Nations League campaign becoming rather insignificant in comparison. That's not to say Wales have not taken it seriously. On the contrary, heavily rotated teams have performed better than expected. Robert Page's side conceded late in 2-1 defeats to Poland and the Netherlands with a relatively weakened team. With some of Wales' big-hitters returning against Belgium last time out, they themselves scored late to earn a 1-1 draw in Cardiff. Admittedly, it's difficult to know how strong Wales' team will be for this match in Rotterdam, but it's clear that any iteration of the current squad can compete in this group.

The Netherlands are often an enjoyable watch, and are one of the few teams to enter the final round of matches following three goal-laden games. As mentioned, they edged past Wales with a stoppage-time winner, which came after hammering rivals Belgium 4-1 away from home. On Saturday, Louis van Gaal's men recovered from two goals down to level at 2-2 against Poland, before Memphis Depay missed a late penalty to win it. Staying in Rotterdam should be a handy advantage on the short turnaround, making the heavy odds-on about the hosts understandable. Boosting their short odds with a condition that looks very likely makes appeal, though. NETHERLANDS TO WIN AND OVER 2.5 GOALS IN THE MATCH is a bet at 20/21 in places. CLICK HERE to back Netherlands to win and Over 2.5 Goals in the match with Sky Bet Considering the uncertainty surrounding Page's Wales selection, backing a strong Netherlands squad to win with three or more goals in the game is the way to go.

Score prediction: Netherlands 3-1 Wales (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 1200 BST (13/06/22)