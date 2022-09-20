The Nations League returns for the final round of group games and our tipsters pick out their best bets for the three games taking place on Thursday.

Belgium v Wales Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Thursday

Belgium 1/3 | Draw 15/4 | Wales 15/2 Axel Witsel's attacking exploits for club and country differ greatly. This campaign for Atletico Madrid, he has played every minute in La Liga, yet has only mustered one effort, translating to a measly shots per 90 average of 0.17. For his nation, he has had 12 shots in 16 appearances in Euro qualifiers, the Euros, World Cup qualifiers and the Nations League since the start of 2021. There are a couple of reasons why there is such an offensive variation. For Belgium, Roberto Martinez plays him in a role with more attacking freedom. It is also worth pointing out that the dynamic of international games are different than domestically. The Red Devils are, according to FIFA, the second highest ranked team in the world, meaning Witsel will often find his side dominating proceedings in terms of possession, trying to break down a low block - circumstances that yield high shot counts. Since the start of 2021, AXEL WITSEL has registered 1+ TOTAL SHOTS ON TARGET in 43% of his 14 appearances. If you look at what games these efforts occurred in, a pretty clear pattern emerges. CLICK HERE to back Axel Witsel 1+ total shots on target with Sky Bet He hit the target six of his nine appearances against sides ranked 19th or lower - against the likes of Kazakhstan, Scotland, Russia, Finland, Estonia and Wales. In his five appearances against sides ranked within the top ten, Witsel failed to register a single shot, facing Denmark, France, Portugal and Italy twice in that period. Score prediction: Belgium 2-0 Wales (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct 1430 BST (20/09/22)

Poland v Netherlands Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Thursday

Poland 13/5 | Draw 5/2 | Netherlands 19/20 Netherlands will be looking to extend their unbeaten run that stretches back six months and 15 games during their trip to Warsaw, where they face Poland in their penultimate League A Group 4 fixture on Thursday. Oranje have won 11 of those fixtures. Another victory will move one step closer to securing their place in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals. Louis van Gaal's side have been in frightening goalscoring form, hitting the net 49 times since the start of 2021, scoring two or more in 81% of those games, which is why I think the goalscorer market is worth delving into here. Since the start of 2021, DENZEL DUMFRIES has been in a rich vein of goalscoring form for his nation. Over that period, he has found the net five times in 17 appearances, giving him a goals per 90 average of 0.37. An average that makes any price of over 5/2 for him to score in Poland backable, so at the 8/1 available with Sky Bet, a punt on him TO SCORE ANYTIME is certainly warranted. CLICK HERE to back Denzel Dumfries to score anytime with Sky Bet The wing-back has found the net twice each for both club and country so far this season, which includes his strike in the reverse fixture, racking up 2.31 shots per 90 and over a shot on target per game. It also does not hurt that Poland have only kept a clean sheet in 28% of their fixtures so far this calendar year. Two of those four came in home games against minnows Andorra and San Marino. Over those 14 games, Poland have conceded 22 times, including during their trips to Andorra and San Marino. Score prediction: Poland 1-3 Netherlands (Sky Bet odds: 14/1) Odds correct 1630 BST (20/09/22)

Croatia v Denmark Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Thursday

Croatia 7/5 | Draw 21/10 | Denmark 19/10 Joakim Maehle's marauding runs down the left side became a regular sight during a Denmark Euro campaign that saw them knocked out in the semi-finals. Currently plying his trade in Serie A with Atalanta, the right footed left wing-back was often found high and wide for the Danes in possession, scoring twice and assisting once on their route to Wembley, posing a goal threat as he cut onto his favoured foot or made up the extra man at the far post. Backing JOAKIM MAEHLE at a shade over evens to have 2+ TOTAL SHOTS appeals here. Maehle racked up 10 shots in the competition over the summer, meeting this line four times, only failing to have a shot against England. CLICK HERE to back Joakim Maehle 2+ total shots with Sky Bet The fixture was only one of two occasions since the beginning of 2021 that Maehle has started for his nation and failed to register at least one attempt. The only other time was his most recent appearance against Austria, where he only played 48 minutes, though he did register an assist. The fact that a win for Kasper Hjulmand's side will secure their play in the Nations League finals also provides an extra dimension to this angle, and should see Denmark attack with more gusto than usual. Score prediction: Croatia 1-1 Denmark (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct 0930 BST (21/09/22)