Portugal and Spain battle for the top spot in their Nations League group. Liam Kelly has a best bet for the highly anticipated fixture.

A place in the Nations League finals is on the line as two Iberian sides meet in Braga. Spain's mishap on Saturday, losing 2-1 at home to Switzerland, has handed the initiative to Portugal in the fight to be League A Group 2 winners. Luis Enrique was incensed with his team after that performance, which was taken full advantage of by their nearest rivals. Portugal dominated Czech Republic with a 4-0 victory that puts them in charge of the group, needing only a draw here. With Spain in desperate need of a win, playing the match odds looks a little too risky, especially at the prices.

Still, there is value in a market that could benefit from the nature of this match-up. At 11/8 with bet365, OVER 9 CORNERS makes appeal. CLICK HERE to back 10+ total corners with Sky Bet Spain's weakness at defending set pieces was on display against Switzerland, conceding twice from such situations, and it's a likely avenue to pursue for Portugal. The visitors conceded six corner kicks to the Swiss, despite holding the majority of possession. With undoubted quality out wide, Fernando Santos has to target a rather underwhelming set of Spain full-backs, which could easily lead to corners and chances for the hosts.

At the other end, it's easy to see Portugal funneling a Spain side that should dominate possession to the wide areas. Without a credible aerial threat, corners can be conceded without much worry. Spain took nine corners last time out, so a 9.5 line for both teams combined can be breached here. All matches involving Portugal in this Nations League campaign have had 10+ corners, making the odds-against very tempting.

Portugal v Spain score prediction and best bets 1.5pts Over 9 Corners at 11/8 (bet365) Score prediction: Portugal 2-1 Spain (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct 1200 BST (26/09/22)