Scotland lock horns with Ukraine for the third time in as many months on Tuesday evening. James Cantrill has previewed the Nations League game, picking out two best bets.

Steve Clarke’s side head to Krakow knowing a point will see them earn promotion to the top tier of the Nations League.

With the Tartan Army failing to qualify for the World Cup, recording just one win in five games earlier this year, there were fears that they had lost their momentum.

However, over their last three games they have twice come from behind, picking up maximum points and bagging nine goals in the process.

This has put them in control of their own destiny as they head to Poland where they face a side they thumped 3-0 less than a week ago at Hampden Park.

Ukraine head to neutral territory knowing that only a win will see the Yellow and Blue usurp Scotland at the helm of Group 1, setting us up for a thrilling climax.

Oleksandr Petrakov’s side bounced back from their disappointing result in Edinburgh in emphatic fashion, putting five past Armenia.

They have little margin for error on Tuesday, but this is a side that has proven they can handle the pressure, beating the Scots in a WCQ play-off.