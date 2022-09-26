Scotland lockhorns with Ukraine for the third time in as many months on Tuesday evening. James Cantrill has previewed the Nations League game, picking out two best bets.
1pt John McGinn Anytime Goalscorer at 9/2 (bet365)
1pt Craig Gordon Card at 7/1 (bet365)
Scotland lock horns with Ukraine for the third time in as many months on Tuesday evening. James Cantrill has previewed the Nations League game, picking out two best bets.
Steve Clarke’s side head to Krakow knowing a point will see them earn promotion to the top tier of the Nations League.
With the Tartan Army failing to qualify for the World Cup, recording just one win in five games earlier this year, there were fears that they had lost their momentum.
However, over their last three games they have twice come from behind, picking up maximum points and bagging nine goals in the process.
This has put them in control of their own destiny as they head to Poland where they face a side they thumped 3-0 less than a week ago at Hampden Park.
Ukraine head to neutral territory knowing that only a win will see the Yellow and Blue usurp Scotland at the helm of Group 1, setting us up for a thrilling climax.
Oleksandr Petrakov’s side bounced back from their disappointing result in Edinburgh in emphatic fashion, putting five past Armenia.
They have little margin for error on Tuesday, but this is a side that has proven they can handle the pressure, beating the Scots in a WCQ play-off.
Central to Scotland's good form and impressive Nations League campaign has been their skipper JOHN MCGINN.
The midfielder is being utilised in a more advanced role to what he plays at club level and is reaping the rewards in terms of defensive output.
He tops his nations charts for shots per game, averaging 3.8, hitting more than three in all bar one of his Nations League appearances and racking up six on two occasions.
With two goals and two assists, he has had a direct hand in 36% of Scotland’s goals, a feat no other squad member can beat, and is averaging 0.92 goals + assists per 90.
He has scored two in his last three appearances for his country, including one in the reverse of this game, which is why backing him TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals here at the prices available, the same angle is as short as 11/4 elsewhere.
Given the dynamic of the clash, with Clarke’s side heading to Krakow knowing a point will see them promoted, the Tartan Army will no doubt be pulling out all the stocks to ensure they are plying their trade in Nations League A next time out.
This will no doubt lead to an abundance of gamesmanship, not least time wasting, which is why backing the visitors shot stopper, CRAIG GORDON, TO BE SHOWN A CARD appeals here.
Domestically, the shot stopper has accumulated 16 cards over the course of his career, though it is worth pointing out that he is yet to pick one up for his nation.
Referee Anastasios Sidiropoulos is not exactly formidable for cards but has booked two keepers in his last five appearances.
Score prediction: Ukraine 0-1 Scotland (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)
Odds correct 1210 BST (26/09/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.