Liverpool's Champions League campaign kicks off against Napoli and Tom Carnduff has found value in a shots bet on Wednesday night.

Liverpool will fancy their chances of Champions League success this season having been beaten by Real Madrid in the final in Paris last season. The new campaign starts with an away contest at Napoli - a group that provides tricky looking contests on the road. Napoli sit 2nd in Serie A after five games but no side has scored more than their 12 goals. They've demonstrated their strength in attack and that can cause problems to the Liverpool defence. It's a Reds back line that has had issues keeping sides out this season. The 0-0 draw at Everton was their first clean sheet of the season, although they could have so easily conceded given the chances they conceded.

Napoli's 12 goals have come from a total of 11.7 xG - which is also the highest in Italy's top-flight so far. They've posted the highest number of shots too, and we'll revisit that shortly. Liverpool's defensive side of things sees them hold the fifth-best defence in terms of xGA. Solid enough, but a concern when they finished with the second-best in the Premier League last season. The Reds had a perfect record in the group stages last season - seemingly shaking off some of the problems they had when playing away from Anfield in recent seasons. However, Napoli's showings in the opening weeks of the season gives hope to them having opportunities to strike, and we're backing the 11/8 on NAPOLI 12+ TOTAL SHOTS. CLICK HERE to back Napoli to have 12+ total shots with Sky Bet This bet is just for shots, they don't have to be on target. As long as it's classified as a shot, it will count towards their total.

No side has taken more shots in Serie A this season than Napoli. The 98 total is seven clear of Inter, and 15 in front of last season's champions AC Milan. They have only played two games at home but they had a total of 41 across those (22-19). That could be a problem for this Liverpool team. Jürgen Klopp's side conceded a total of 14 in the Merseyside derby at the weekend, with Manchester United having 13 at Old Trafford. Fulham - a newly-promoted side on their first weekend back - had nine. There were 19 shots for Napoli in their last game - that being against Lazio who finished 5th last season. While it could well be Liverpool who have the majority of the opportunities, there is big value on offer in backing Napoli to play their part.

Napoli v Liverpool best bets and score prediction 2pts Napoli to have 12+ total shots at 11/8 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Napoli 1-2 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1755 BST (06/09/22)

