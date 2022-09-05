Sporting Life
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte embraces Harry Kane

Tottenham v Marseille tips: Champions League best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
17:08 · MON September 05, 2022

Tottenham begin their Champions League campaign at home to Marseille. Liam Kelly provides the preview and a best bet.

Football betting tips: Champions League

1.5pts Tottenham to win to nil at 8/5 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Latest Sky Bet offer

Hosting Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium should be an inviting Champions League opener for Spurs.

After all, the visitors, PSG's closest pursuers both last season and this in Ligue 1, are simply not on the same level as a top-four Premier League team.

Tottenham are a correct heavy odds-on favourite as hosts, but adding another condition in a home in makes sense in this one.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Wednesday

TV channel: BT Sport 3

Tottenham 4/9 | Draw 7/2 | Marseille 6/1

Indeed, it is TOTTENHAM TO WIN TO NIL that makes appeal at a price of 8/5.

Although they've not looked at their absolute best, Spurs sit handily in the Premier League table, third behind Arsenal and Manchester City. And while it is their attacking unit that gets a lot of the plaudits, Antonio Conte has certainly shored up the Tottenham defence.

They've allowed just 1.92 expected goals against in three home games this season, performing better in defence than the one clean sheet would have you believe.

Marseille are unlikely to push too aggressively here given they have defended well for over a calendar year domestically, keeping clean sheets in each of their last three home games.

It's unlikely that the French side will hold on for a draw, but they could well limit Spurs well enough to ensure the game is almost completely dominated by Conte's men.

Tottenham are far too good, however, and should break them at some point to start their UCL campaign with victory — hopefully to nil for the sake of the selection.

Tottenham v Marseille score prediction and best bets

  • 1.5pts Tottenham to win to nil at 8/5 (General)

Score prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Marseille (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Odds correct 1710 BST (05/09/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

