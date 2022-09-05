Tottenham are a correct heavy odds-on favourite as hosts, but adding another condition in a home in makes sense in this one.

After all, the visitors, PSG's closest pursuers both last season and this in Ligue 1, are simply not on the same level as a top-four Premier League team.

Hosting Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium should be an inviting Champions League opener for Spurs.

Indeed, it is TOTTENHAM TO WIN TO NIL that makes appeal at a price of 8/5.

Although they've not looked at their absolute best, Spurs sit handily in the Premier League table, third behind Arsenal and Manchester City. And while it is their attacking unit that gets a lot of the plaudits, Antonio Conte has certainly shored up the Tottenham defence.

They've allowed just 1.92 expected goals against in three home games this season, performing better in defence than the one clean sheet would have you believe.

Marseille are unlikely to push too aggressively here given they have defended well for over a calendar year domestically, keeping clean sheets in each of their last three home games.

It's unlikely that the French side will hold on for a draw, but they could well limit Spurs well enough to ensure the game is almost completely dominated by Conte's men.

Tottenham are far too good, however, and should break them at some point to start their UCL campaign with victory — hopefully to nil for the sake of the selection.