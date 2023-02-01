Each day we pick out a player and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight. Mykhaylo Mudryk is in focus on Friday.

Mykhaylo Mudryk Age: 22

Position: Forward

Club: Shakhtar Donetsk

Country: Ukraine Mykhaylo Mudryk has been a name of interest to Premier League fans across the past few months, and the focus remains on the forward as we enter January. Coming through Shakhtar Donetsk's youth academy - with spells at Metalist Kharkiv and Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk before it - Mudryk made his debut in October 2018 at the age of 17, and has gone from strength-to-strength in the Ukrainian top-flight since.

The current campaign sees him boast seven goals and six assists in 12 league contests, with a hugely impressive total of five goal involvements in six Champions League outings. His European showings have seen an average of 0.24 xG/95, with his expected assists (xA) averaging out at 0.15. That's 0.39 expected goal involvements (xGI) per 95 minutes despite featuring for a side who could be considered outsiders in their group. For reference, Chelsea's Raheem Sterling saw a much lower 0.10 xG/95 and 0.13 xA/95 across the group stage, with Kai Havertz having 0.28 xG/95 and 0.16 xA/95 across appearances out wide and centrally.