Morgan Gibbs-White earns England call-up in place of injured Cole Palmer

He missed Sunday's defeat to Arsenal and Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca outlined the nature of the problem and the next steps, with the short-term being an absence from the international set-up.

Gibbs-White was an eye-catching omission when Thomas Tuchel named his first Three Lions unit on Friday , but they confirmed on Sunday night he'd been drafted in as Palmer 's replacement.

Midfielder @Morgangibbs27 has been added to the #ThreeLions squad and will report to St. George's Park alongside the rest of the group tomorrow...

"His injury was from yesterday’s session, it’s a muscular problem," Maresca told his press conference.

"He needs a scan, and it is planned for tomorrow [Monday] morning. I hope he can be back for our next game, but we need to wait for a scan.

"We don’t wish players injury, but probably in Cole’s case in this moment it will give him some rest, physically and mentally, it could be good."

Gibbs-White has scored five goals and assisted a further seven to help Nottingham Forest sit third in the Premier League table after 29 games.

The 25-year-old was handed his senior England debut by interim boss Lee Carsley during the September international break when he featured as a second-half substitute in a 2-0 Nations League victory over Ireland.

He also recorded an assist as they beat Greece 3-0 in Athens in November.

Tuchel's first international break at the helm sees England host Albania on Friday March 21 before returning to Wembley three days later to face Latvia.