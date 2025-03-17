Morgan Gibbs-White earns England call-up in place of injured Cole Palmer

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White has been called up to the England squad following an injury to Chelsea forward Cole Palmer.
Gibbs-White was an eye-catching omission when Thomas Tuchel named his first Three Lions unit on Friday, but they confirmed on Sunday night he'd been drafted in as Palmer's replacement.
He missed Sunday's defeat to Arsenal and Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca outlined the nature of the problem and the next steps, with the short-term being an absence from the international set-up.
"His injury was from yesterday’s session, it’s a muscular problem," Maresca told his press conference.
"He needs a scan, and it is planned for tomorrow [Monday] morning. I hope he can be back for our next game, but we need to wait for a scan.
"We don’t wish players injury, but probably in Cole’s case in this moment it will give him some rest, physically and mentally, it could be good."
Gibbs-White has scored five goals and assisted a further seven to help Nottingham Forest sit third in the Premier League table after 29 games.
The 25-year-old was handed his senior England debut by interim boss Lee Carsley during the September international break when he featured as a second-half substitute in a 2-0 Nations League victory over Ireland.
He also recorded an assist as they beat Greece 3-0 in Athens in November.
Tuchel's first international break at the helm sees England host Albania on Friday March 21 before returning to Wembley three days later to face Latvia.
