Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Cheltenham Festival IconCheltenham
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Marcus Rashford

England squad: Thomas Tuchel recalls Marcus Rashford

By Tom Carnduff
Football
Fri March 14, 2025 · 4h ago

Marcus Rashford has been selected in Thomas Tuchel's first England squad for World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

Rashford, who is spending the second half of the season on loan at Aston Villa from Manchester United, has been in good form during his spell at Villa Park.

The 27-year-old has returned four assists in nine appearances, although only four of those have been starts.

There is also a recall for Ajax's Jordan Henderson who wasn't involved at Euro 2024, with Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton dropping out.

Another surprise inclusion is Newcastle defender Dan Burn who has earned his first call-up at the age of 32.

Arsenal full-back Myles Lewis-Skelly is another called up for the first time, with the 18-year-old enjoying a breakout season with the Gunners this term.

https://m.skybet.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/chase-class-1-3m-2f-70y/35238314?aff=681&dcmp=SL_ED_RACING

Thomas Tuchel's full England squad

  • For World Cup qualifying vs Albania and Latvia

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, Aaron Ramsdale, James Trafford

Defenders: Marc Guehi, Reece James, Levi Colwill, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Jarell Quansah, Dan Burn, Kyle Walker, Myles Lewis-Skelly

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers

Forwards: Anthony Gordon, Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Dominic Solanke, Harry Kane

Tuchel, who was announced as England manager in mid-October but didn't start work until January, has opted for four goalkeepers in his first squad.

Jordan Pickford is expected to continue as the starter but he'll be joined in that department by Dean Henderson, Aaron Ramsdale and James Trafford.

England host Albania on Friday March 21 before returning to Wembley three days later to face Latvia.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

FOOTBALL TIPS