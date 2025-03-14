England squad: Thomas Tuchel recalls Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has been selected in Thomas Tuchel's first England squad for World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.
Rashford, who is spending the second half of the season on loan at Aston Villa from Manchester United, has been in good form during his spell at Villa Park.
The 27-year-old has returned four assists in nine appearances, although only four of those have been starts.
There is also a recall for Ajax's Jordan Henderson who wasn't involved at Euro 2024, with Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton dropping out.
Another surprise inclusion is Newcastle defender Dan Burn who has earned his first call-up at the age of 32.
Arsenal full-back Myles Lewis-Skelly is another called up for the first time, with the 18-year-old enjoying a breakout season with the Gunners this term.
Thomas Tuchel's full England squad
- For World Cup qualifying vs Albania and Latvia
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, Aaron Ramsdale, James Trafford
Defenders: Marc Guehi, Reece James, Levi Colwill, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Jarell Quansah, Dan Burn, Kyle Walker, Myles Lewis-Skelly
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers
Forwards: Anthony Gordon, Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Dominic Solanke, Harry Kane
Tuchel, who was announced as England manager in mid-October but didn't start work until January, has opted for four goalkeepers in his first squad.
Jordan Pickford is expected to continue as the starter but he'll be joined in that department by Dean Henderson, Aaron Ramsdale and James Trafford.
England host Albania on Friday March 21 before returning to Wembley three days later to face Latvia.
