England squad: Thomas Tuchel recalls Marcus Rashford

Rashford, who is spending the second half of the season on loan at Aston Villa from Manchester United, has been in good form during his spell at Villa Park.

The 27-year-old has returned four assists in nine appearances, although only four of those have been starts.

There is also a recall for Ajax's Jordan Henderson who wasn't involved at Euro 2024, with Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton dropping out.

Another surprise inclusion is Newcastle defender Dan Burn who has earned his first call-up at the age of 32.

Arsenal full-back Myles Lewis-Skelly is another called up for the first time, with the 18-year-old enjoying a breakout season with the Gunners this term.