Monday Night Football tips: Wolves vs Manchester United predictions, best bets and preview

West Ham were the visitors and the Red Devils were 9/20 on to win. That is a 69% implied probability of a home victory. Ruben Amorim’s side won the expected goals battle, the shot count, the shot on target count and created more ‘big chances’ but ultimately drew the game.

The concerning thing is, each of United’s last three games (West Ham, Crystal Palace and Everton) have followed a similar pattern. The underlying data’s good, the performances are not. Anyone watching the games can see. It is a lot of huffing and puffing without any substance.

After Thursday’s disappointing result, Amorim criticised his side's ‘lack of a killer instinct’ and it is hard to disagree.

United have squandered leads against Tottenham and Nottingham Forest in recent weeks, they did the same against the Hammers on Thursday and failed to beat the 10-men of Everton at home last Monday.

At odds on, I certainly wouldn’t want to back the visitors at Molineux and with a decent referee appointment, player cards are the way to go.

Michael Salisbury has the whistle and has averaged 3.96 cards a game in the top flight and dished out 20 across his last four appearances.

With the luxury of team news, I’d be looking towards Patrick Dorgu (9/2 generally) or Ayden Heaven (5/1 bet365). The pair aren’t guaranteed to play though.

CASEMIRO should start and at 23/10, he is worth backing TO BE CARDED.

The midfielder has 4Y and 1R cards in 12 Premier League starts this campaign and a career top flight cards per 90 average of 0.39.