Monday Night Football tips: Everton vs West Ham predictions, best bets and preview

It was no surprise to see Graham Potter leave West Ham, but the timing was odd.

24 hours after performing his pre-match media duties for this game the former Chelsea and Brighton boss was sacked. With the ink barely dry on that press release, recently jilted Nottingham Forest manager Nuno was appointed as his replacement.

It ends a painful spell for Potter, who won only six of his 25 matches in charge after following another disastrous appointment in Julen Lopetegui.

There is lots to say and write about both the Hammers' situation, and the fall from grace Potter has suffered since his days at Brighton, but given I'm writing this on Monday morning and Nuno's first game is less than 12 hours away, I'll leave all that for another day.

Jake has already looked at this match pre-managerial change, with a focus on West Ham's terrible record defending set-pieces this season; I won't go over the same ground.

Instead, I'm prepared to have a little faith in the new Hammers boss.