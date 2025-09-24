Jake's Predictions 25/26: Staked 54.5pts | Returned 75.98pts | P/L +21.48pts | ROI 39%

Football betting tips: Premier League Saturday 12:30 - Brentford vs Man Utd 0.5pt Nathan Collins to score anytime at 14/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt Ethan Pinnock to score anytime at 14/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Sepp van den Berg to score anytime at 16/1 (bet365) Saturday 15:00 1pt Marc Cucurella to be carded in Chelsea vs Brighton at 5/2 (Sky Bet) 1pt Will Hughes to be carded in Palace vs Liverpool at 3/1 (bet365) 1pt Kyle Walker to commit 2+ fouls in Man City vs Burnley at 11/4 (bet365) 1pt Kyle Walker to be carded in Man City vs Burnley at 9/2 (Sky Bet) Saturday 17:30, 20:00 and Sunday's games to follow

Thank you Trevoh Chalobah and Jurrien Timber, who turned a bad week into a good one last time out. We were in the green again as a result of the former's consolation header, and the latter's yellow card, taking the P+L above +20pts. It's been a great start and we'll hope it continues, but I feel as though we are at a very tricky period now everyone has a handle on teams and players. That said, player cards have been happy hunting ground so far (+11.6pts), and we've plenty more that have caught the eye this weekend, along with another centre-back - or three - to score against Manchester United in the first game of the week.

Brentford vs Manchester United Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 BST

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats The thread of backing centre-back goalscorers against Manchester United paid off last week with Trevoh Chalobah finding the net at Old Trafford, and I'm going back in again at the Gtech, with Brentford a strong set-piece side now led by their set-piece coach. You can bet your bottom dollar Keith Andrews will be licking his lips at the thought of long throw-ins and in-swinging corners against this United side, who have now conceded three goals in five games and conceding an average of 0.54 xGA per game from such situations.

So, we'll take all of Brentford's centre-backs TO SCORE ANYTIME with the Bees playing three CB's the last few games. So, that's ETHAN PINNOCK, NATHAN COLLINS and SEPP VAN DEN BERG, who can be backed at 14/1, 14/1 and 16/1. Pinnock scored twice last season, twice the season before and three times the campaign before that and Collins has scored twice in both last few seasons. Van den Berg is yet to score for Brentford but did score three times in 33 Bundesliga games when on-loan at Mainz. Hopefully one of them becomes the latest centre-back to score against Ruben Amorim's side, who have seen six score in his 34 league games. Score prediction: Brentford 2-2 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 11/1) Odds correct at 1130 BST (26/09/25)

Chelsea vs Brighton Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats Cards look to be the way in at Stamford Bridge with Simon Hooper's appointment. The whistleblower has been in great form to start the campaign, flashing at least five cards in all of his four league matches. So, who to target? Well, despite being priced at 5/2, former Brighton and now Chelsea left-back MARC CUCURELLA looks a good bet TO BE CARDED.

He has committed 1.76 fouls per 90 this season and has been booked in both of his last two appearances - Man Utd last weekend and Lincoln in midweek. He picked up nine cards last season including one in this fixture against his former team. The Seagulls have seen three of the five left-backs they've faced get carded this season, with Yankuba Minteh a main reason why. He's drawn 1.74 fouls per 90 this term, and has looked very sharp. The likely open nature of this game should help this bet too. Score prediction: Chelsea 3-2 Brighton (Sky Bet odds: 18/1) Odds correct at 1130 BST (26/09/25)

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats Liverpool can't keep winning with late goals can they? *In my best Mick McCarthy* - They can. It's now six wins in seven this season that have come via an 80th minute or late goal, and it shows both the firepower off the bench and the never say die attitude. They may need another here given how difficult Crystal Palace are to beat, the Eagles currently on a 17-game unbeaten run across all competitions. That run features games against some of the league's best sides, including Liverpool twice - once in the league and once in the Community Shield. Palace or draw was tempting at 10/11, but I have been drawn in once again by the massive 3/1 price available for WILL HUGHES TO BE CARDED. I'm scratching my head as to why he's so big given his record, with Hughes already booked in four of six games against English sides this season at an average of 0.76 cards per 90. Last season he was carded 11 times in the Premier League at an average of 0.47 per 90 too, so he's a serial offender.

For context, Sasa Lukic is the only player to have collected more top flight yellows than Hughes since the start of last season, and he goes off no bigger than 2/1 in every game. He was booked in this fixture last season as well in what was a tight game won by a single goal, so with Liverpool posing some even trickier players around Hughes, but the game-state expected to be the same in terms of how close the contest is, we simply have to chance him at the prices. Score prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1130 BST (26/09/25)

Leeds vs Bournemouth Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats This could be a dangerous game for Bournemouth, with Leeds quite happy to let the Cherries have the ball and not allow them to deploy their intense final third press. It's going to be a no bet here, with any outcome on the table, and the no first scorer at 10s even a major runner, as is Leeds not to score at 9/4. Score prediction: Leeds 0-1 Bournemouth (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct at 1130 BST (26/09/25)

Manchester City vs Burnley Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats Jeremy Doku continues to be a handful, and he helped us land a winning bet last week with Arsenal right-back Jurrien Timber getting carded. We'll rinse and repeat this weekend, with a couple of added bonuses. Former Manchester City man KYLE WALKER is the player to target, with the Burnley right-back likely up against Doku, while the game-state should see this being wave after wave of City attack, and against a deep block, an excellent 1v1 dribbler Doku will be given the ball at every opportunity lot to try and get to the by-line. Walker will be in for a long afternoon, whether he's at right-back or right-wing-back, as Burnley aim to soak up pressure and frustrate their hosts. He is priced at 11/4 TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS and 9/2 TO BE CARDED - and we'll back both. The 9/2 is with Sky Bet and offers super sub, with BetVictor bigger at 5/1, but we'lll take the former.

Kyle Walker and Jeremy Doku