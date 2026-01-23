Monday Night Football tips: Everton vs Leeds predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: MNF 1.5pts James Justin 1+ total shots at 5/4 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Monday, 20:00 GMT TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

While they may not feel like they are, Everton are firmly in the mix for securing European football next season. A somewhat surprise victory away at Aston Villa last time out left them two points off the top six in the Premier League table - David Moyes' men should hold confidence in their ability to secure victory on Monday night. But Leeds' switch to 3-5-2 has made them a difficult outfit to come up against. A 4-3 thriller at Newcastle is their only defeat across the ten games following the tactical change and that has kicked them well clear of relegation. Eight points is the difference between themselves and the drop zone heading into the weekend's fixtures - the bookmakers are nowhere near as confident on relegation as they were a few months back.

Leeds have lost just one of ten games since switching formation

The big blow for Everton here and the foreseeable future is the absence of Jack Grealish. The influential winger was injured in the win over his former club Villa and is set for months not weeks on the sideline. A positive, at least, is the return of Iliman Ndiaye from AFCON and he will need to make an immediate impact given Grealish's lack of availability. I wouldn't be overly surprised to see a few goals in this one given some of the attacking displays we've seen from the visitors. That's odds-against prices across the board with 6/5 the best on offer. I do like trying to find a bit of value in the player markets though and I'm focusing on JAMES JUSTIN who has been performing when getting his chances following a summer move from Leicester.

Now, he should be lining up as part of the back three here in the absence of Jaka Bijol but he still has the freedom to get forward in attack. The 5/4 for 1+ TOTAL SHOTS is therefore worth consideration. Justin returned two shots in this role in the win over Fulham last time out and that extended the run to three league games where he's had at least one effort. In that Fulham game, Jayden Bogle would stay closer to the touchline which allowed Brenden Aaronson and Justin to feature more centrally in attack. With an out-and-out centre-back in place, Bogle would probably be the bet instead. But Justin will feature as his more traditional attacking full-back in possession, making the odds-against price for a single shot good enough in this one.