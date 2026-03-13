Monday Night Football tips: Brentford vs Wolves predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: MNF
1pt Wolves to win (Draw No Bet) at 7/2 (Paddy Power)
0.5pt No Goalscorer at 14/1 (General)
Kick-off: Monday, 20:00 GMT
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Live odds, form and stats
In what is his first season in management Keith Andrews continues to do a wonderful job, quite rightly earning a new six-year contract earlier this month.
But are there finally signs that Brentford are beginning to drop off?
The Bees managed to bounce out of their previous blip - they went winless in four and won just twice in eight - with five wins and a draw across the Christmas period to firmly establish themselves as challengers for European qualification.
During this current "dip" in form they have lost 2-0 at home to struggling Premier League duo Nottingham Forest and Brighton, needed an own goal to win 1-0 at National North club Macclesfield in the FA Cup - they then lost on penalties at West Ham in the next round - and collapsed away at Burnley having led 3-0 only to be on the right side of Lady Luck to snatch a last gasp 4-3 win.
WOLVES, meanwhile, look a totally different side to the one that took two points from their first 18 matches.
Rob Edwards has overseen a remarkable turnaround, with his team losing only five of their last 15 fixtures in all competitions. They have won their last two league games, beating Aston Villa and Liverpool, and have a W2 D2 L1 record over their last five.
Yet to win away from home in the top flight this season it feels a stretch to back them for victory, but at a general 5/1 (far bigger than in recent trips to Crystal Palace, Forest and Everton) they do look worth getting onside - the 7/2 about DRAW NO BET is advised.
I'm also happy to have a swing at the 14/1 NO GOALSCORER bet.
Brentford have already had two goalless draws in the league this calendar year, with seven of those 11 games involving under 2.5 goals. Wolves boast exactly the same record.
Odds correct at 12:30 GMT (13/3/26)
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