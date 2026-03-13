Monday Night Football tips: Brentford vs Wolves predictions, best bets and preview

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Kick-off: Monday, 20:00 GMT TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

In what is his first season in management Keith Andrews continues to do a wonderful job, quite rightly earning a new six-year contract earlier this month. But are there finally signs that Brentford are beginning to drop off? The Bees managed to bounce out of their previous blip - they went winless in four and won just twice in eight - with five wins and a draw across the Christmas period to firmly establish themselves as challengers for European qualification.

During this current "dip" in form they have lost 2-0 at home to struggling Premier League duo Nottingham Forest and Brighton, needed an own goal to win 1-0 at National North club Macclesfield in the FA Cup - they then lost on penalties at West Ham in the next round - and collapsed away at Burnley having led 3-0 only to be on the right side of Lady Luck to snatch a last gasp 4-3 win. WOLVES, meanwhile, look a totally different side to the one that took two points from their first 18 matches. Rob Edwards has overseen a remarkable turnaround, with his team losing only five of their last 15 fixtures in all competitions. They have won their last two league games, beating Aston Villa and Liverpool, and have a W2 D2 L1 record over their last five.