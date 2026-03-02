Burnley VAR drama helps land 16-fold acca and £7k for lucky punter

With 15 victories secured, it looked like the Sky Bet customer would miss out with Atletico Madrid goalless deep in stoppage time at La Liga's bottom club Oviedo.

Just as it seemed all was lost, Julian Alvarez popped up in the final minute of added on time to fire home and land the punter's bet.

Unsurprisingly it had not been an acca without drama up to that point, with they key moment in fact coming at Turf Moor earlier on Saturday afternoon.

It was Brentford who were the main cause of this bettor's angst, as having raced into an early 3-0 lead Keith Andrews' side were pegged back by Burnley and seemed set to leave Lancashire empty handed.

The Clarets appeared to have completed one of the most remarkable comebacks in Premier League history only for Zian Flemming to see his goal ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee.

The Bees went on to score in stoppage time themselves before surviving yet another VAR call - this time more controversially.