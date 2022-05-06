Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has signed a new contract keeping him at the club until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Gunners also confirmed that women's team boss Jonas Eidevall has extended his stay until 2024. Arteta's Arsenal sit fourth in the Premier League table with a two-point gap over North London rivals Tottenham in their quest to return to the Champions League. They have four games remaining of the season, which includes the North London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"I’m excited, grateful and really, really happy today," Arteta told the club's website. "When I spoke to Josh he could see the club at the same point and he wanted to take the club the way I wanted to do it. So everything that he’s said, and that Stan has said when I’ve been together with both of them, they’ve always delivered. "We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams. In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League. "We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connection with our fans, improve the atmosphere at the Emirates, be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to that level." Arsenal's season has been one of improvement, with Infogol's metrics labelling them the fifth-best attacking team and the fifth-best defensive side (based on xGF and xGA). In the Women's Super League, the Gunners trail Chelsea by one point heading into the final weekend of the season, although they do boast a better goal difference (+53 to +49).

Arsenal Women boss Jonas Eidevall