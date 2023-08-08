After delivering +42.4 pts profit for Sporting Life followers last season, renowned football tipster Mark O'Haire returns for 2023/24 with a new column, bigger and better than ever.
3pts Man Utd to beat Wolves and Under 4.5 Goals at 10/11 (Sky Bet)
2.5pts Doncaster double chance vs Newport at evens (Sky Bet)
2.5pts Falkirk to win Draw no Bet vs Cove Rangers at 8/11 (Sky Bet)
A season of Sky Bet League Two struggle could be in the offing for Newport after the fan-owned club admitted downsizing was needed to stay afloat.
Several key departures included five of their starting defence and goalkeeper, so head coach Graham Coughlan - who prides himself on resilience, structure and organisation - has been taken out of his comfort zone.
Newport have attempted to plug the gaps where possible, but replacements are obvious downgrades and regression looms.
After a 3-0 defeat at Accrington on opening day a visit from Doncaster this weekend will undoubtedly test Newport’s new-look credentials further.
I’m therefore happy to oppose the hosts with the market peculiarly rating the Exiles as favourites despite ante-post pricing suggesting otherwise.
Doncaster endured a forgettable 2022/23 but Rovers made numerous early moves to suggest they’re capable of a top-seven tilt this time around.
Grant McCann returned and has been given funds to push them into the promotion mix.
A 1-0 defeat at home by Harrogate was harsh and I’m anticipating an improvement this weekend.
The 4/5 on DONCASTER DOUBLE CHANCE should really go off shorter.
Falkirk were Scottish Cup semi-finalists last season before falling short in the League One promotion play-offs.
Another strong assault on promotion is with some impressive recruitment this summer.
The Bairns displayed their potential during a solid League Cup campaign – W2-D1-L1 losing 1-0 to Dundee United – as well as an opening day 3-0 hammering of Annan – they won the shot count 17-4, had eight on-target attempts and forced 11 corners.
John McGlynn’s men look worth keeping onside on Saturday with FALKIRK DRAW NO BET having plenty of potential.
Cove spent a solitary season in the Championship before dropping back down to League One and their hopes of an immediate bounce back have been hit by several key early injuries.
Star striker Mitch Megginson is currently sidelined, and he’s joined on the treatment table by two more influential first-teamers.
Cove lost 1-0 at Hamilton last weekend, managing only four off-target shots, while Cove’s only League Cup victories came against lower-league opposition.
Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge at Manchester United has to be considered a success.
He will be looking to kick on in 23/24 and Monday night’s curtain-raiser gives Ten Hag an excellent opportunity to open with three points.
United returned an excellent W15-D3-L1 as Premier League hosts last term, conceding just 10 goals, and those formidable figures only improved when discounting top-six opposition.
They posted W12-D2-L0 when welcoming sides in seventh and below, leaking just five goals.
Wolves endured a tumultuous off season, coming to a with the late departure of Julen Lopetegui.
Gary O’Neil quickly replaced him but there’s little room for optimism with several key departures and financial implications impinging their ability to strengthen.
Wolves were the lowest goalscorers in 2022/23, managed only W2-D5-L12 on their travels – both victories arriving against bottom-four outfits – and posted W0-D1-L7 when visiting top-eight teams.
Beaten home and away without scoring against United, a similar outcome is anticipated on Monday.
MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN AND UNDER 4.5 GOALS paid in all but one of the Red Devils’ 23 league triumphs last season.
