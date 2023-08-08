3pts Man Utd to beat Wolves and Under 4.5 Goals at 10/11 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Doncaster double chance vs Newport at evens (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Falkirk to win Draw no Bet vs Cove Rangers at 8/11 (Sky Bet)

A season of Sky Bet League Two struggle could be in the offing for Newport after the fan-owned club admitted downsizing was needed to stay afloat.

Several key departures included five of their starting defence and goalkeeper, so head coach Graham Coughlan - who prides himself on resilience, structure and organisation - has been taken out of his comfort zone.

Newport have attempted to plug the gaps where possible, but replacements are obvious downgrades and regression looms.

After a 3-0 defeat at Accrington on opening day a visit from Doncaster this weekend will undoubtedly test Newport’s new-look credentials further.

I’m therefore happy to oppose the hosts with the market peculiarly rating the Exiles as favourites despite ante-post pricing suggesting otherwise.

Doncaster endured a forgettable 2022/23 but Rovers made numerous early moves to suggest they’re capable of a top-seven tilt this time around.

Grant McCann returned and has been given funds to push them into the promotion mix.

A 1-0 defeat at home by Harrogate was harsh and I’m anticipating an improvement this weekend.

The 4/5 on DONCASTER DOUBLE CHANCE should really go off shorter.