The 22-year-old Netherlands defender has moved for a reported £68million fee and has agreed a five-year contract.

De Ligt, who had been linked with Chelsea, told the Bayern website: “I’m very happy to become a player for this great club.

“FC Bayern are the most successful club in Germany, one of the most successful clubs in Europe and in the world.

“I felt the genuine appreciation from the sporting management, the coach and the board right from the start, which convinced me.

“On top of that, FC Bayern is a brilliantly run club with big aims. I’m very glad that I’m now becoming part of the FC Bayern story.”